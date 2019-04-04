Duke RB Mataeo Durant undergoes shoulder surgery

Officially Official Day continues at CFT, with Houston the latest to officially tap into the transfer pipeline.

In early March, it was reported that Marcus Jones had opted to leave Troy and place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly a month later, the cornerback and return specialist announced via Twitter that he has “decided to transfer from Troy University and continue my college career at the University of Houston.”

Tuesday, the Cougars confirmed Jones’ addition to the roster.

Barring an unexpected development, Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws, although the university did seemingly leave the door slightly ajar by stating in its release that the new addition “is slated to sit out.” Beginning with the 2020 season, though, the defensive back would have two seasons of eligibility to use.

After being named as the SBC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017, Jones earned first-team all-conference honors as a return specialist and a second-team nod as a defensive back this past season. Jones earned those accolades despite missing a pair of games due to injury.

The 5-9, 170-pound Jones has scored five touchdowns in two years — four on kick returns and one off of an interception. Three of the kick returns for scores came during his true freshman season, with two of those coming in the same game against Coastal Carolina. Those two kick returns for touchdowns tied an NCAA single-game record, with Jones becoming just the 21st player in college football history to accomplish that feat.

Jones is the fourth transfer Dana Holgorsen has added to his first UH roster this offseason, with the first three coming from Power Five programs — Oklahoma State safety Thabo Mwaniki (HERE), Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore (HERE) and Texas running back Kyle Porter (HERE).