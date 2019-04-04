Former Auburn DB Cam’Ron Kelly confirms transfer to North Carolina

We don’t know if freshman defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly is a big basketball fan but it appears last weekend’s Sweet 16 battle between Auburn and North Carolina could have resulted in some mixed loyalties for the young football player.

You see Kelly had entered his name into the transfer portal last Wednesday after enrolling early on the Plains as a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. Now we know where he’s going and it turns out that Chapel Hill is the Virginia native’s next destination.

Kelly originally picked Auburn over over other national powers like Oklahoma and Penn State but is headed out of town before even playing a snap for the Tigers due in part to a situation with his family. That pull to be closer to home is an understandable one and likely will form the basis of his appeal with the NCAA.

The defensive back will have to sit out a season as a transfer technically but, let’s face it, his waiver has a good chance of being granted given how those things are treated nowadays.