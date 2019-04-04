LOOK: Clemson’s flashy national title rings proclaim 2018 team the “best ever”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes to play up the ‘aw shucks, underdog’ type mentality for his Tigers team quite often but nearly everybody in college football can agree that the program is an elite one after winning two of the past three national titles and making the Playoff four years in a row.

After blowing out Alabama in the championship game in January though, the program is adding one more label that they can be quite proud of: best ever.

Yes, that’s the proclamation on Clemson’s new national title rings that they received on Wednesday:

While many fans across the sport might disagree with the take in favor of some teams like 2005 Texas, a handful of those dominant Tom Osborne Nebraska teams, the Florida, Miami and Florida State superteams of yesteryear or even dating back to Bud Wilkinson’s Oklahoma — none can claim what Clemson can in 2018: the first ever modern 15-0 program in a season and the only one to destroy a Nick Saban Alabama squad on the field of play.

Best ever is of course a subjective claim but the Tigers have a pretty good claim and are rightfully incorporating it in their flashy new title rings from last season.