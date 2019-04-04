Nevada RB Devonte Lee undergoes ACL surgery

For at least a portion of the upcoming season, Nevada’s depth in its offensive backfield will be a bit thinner than originally expected.

According to NevadaSportsNet.com‘s Chris Murray, Jay Norvell has confirmed that Devonte Lee underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL at some point during the offseason. The good news for both the player and the program is that the rising sophomore running back could return at some point during the 2019 season.

“He had knee surgery and he’s going to be out for several months,” the head coach said. “Hopefully we get him back the second half of the season. It’s something that he had that kind of lingered through the season, and we got it looked at and he had to get it cleaned up at the end of the year.”

Because of an NCAA rule implemented last year, Lee could play up to four games this coming season without burning a year of eligibility.

This past season, the 5-8, 230-pound Lee led the Wolf Pack with seven rushing touchdowns as a true freshman. His 193 yards rushing on 45 carries were good for third on the team as well.