Rose Bowl rematch? Oklahoma, Georgia reportedly discussing home-and-home series

Anybody up for a rematch from a classic Rose Bowl? Yes? Ok good.

It appears Georgia and Oklahoma are too as the two schools have discussed a rematch of their classic College Football Playoff semifinal meeting from 2018, according to The Athletic’s Seth Emerson.

Even better: it’s likely to be a home-and-home series and not a one-off meeting at a neutral site like AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas or Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs have reportedly been seeking a Big 12 opponent for a future date and it just so happens that the Sooners have an opening way out in 2023 among other availability.

UGA has been busy in recent weeks trying to fill out their schedule for the coming decade-plus. The school announced a home-and-home with Florida State for the 2027/2028 seasons and also added more dates to their series with fellow ACC powerhouse Clemson in *squints eyes* 2035 and 2036.

Both Georgia and Oklahoma have put some intriguing matchups with fellow blue-bloods on the books in future years and it’s even better to hear that they may schedule each other for dates in both Norman and Athens. Plus, with that 2023 date in mind, there’s even a decent chance that Kirby Smart and Lincoln Riley are still at their respective schools by the time a rubber match rolls around, which one can’t say for some other series being penciled in decades from now.