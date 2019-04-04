UConn confirms addition of Notre Dame LB DJ Morgan

It’s now officially official.
April Fool’s Day, DJ Morgan took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UConn. A couple of days later, the football program confirmed that announcement wasn’t some sort of prank as the AAC football program utilized the same social media vehicle to acknowledge the addition of the linebacker to the Huskies roster.
Morgan had decided earlier this offseason that he would transfer from Notre Dame.
As a graduate transfer, Morgan will be eligible to play immediately for the Huskies in 2019. As an added bonus, he’ll also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020.
Morgan, a three-star 2016 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman, then appeared in two games the following season. After moving from safety to linebacker, Morgan didn’t see the field at all in 2018.
The injury hits just keep on coming for David Cutcliffe‘s Duke football program.
Late last month, a pair of Blue Devils underwent medical procedures to repair various injuries. Wednesday, the school announced that one of their teammates, Mataeo Durant, underwent surgery earlier in the day to repair an unspecified injury to his left shoulder. At this point, it’s unclear when the player sustained the injury that led to the procedure.
Per the program, the rising sophomore running back will be sidelined indefinitely. As such, there is no timeline for a return.
As a true freshman this past season, Durant rushed for 43 yards on 17 carries.
Earlier this week, UT-San Antonio lost a player to the SEC. A couple of days later, the Conference USA school pulled in a former player from the same league.
Utilizing his personal Twitter account, Layton Garnett announced in a brief social-media missive that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at UTSA. For what it’s worth, the linebacker’s new school has yet to confirm his addition.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Garnett was rated as the No. 43 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 57 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. During his time in Baton Rouge, Garnett played in two games for the Tigers.
Officially Official Day continues at CFT, with Houston the latest to officially tap into the transfer pipeline.
In early March, it was reported that Marcus Jones had opted to leave Troy and place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly a month later, the cornerback and return specialist announced via Twitter that he has “decided to transfer from Troy University and continue my college career at the University of Houston.”
Tuesday, the Cougars confirmed Jones’ addition to the roster.
Barring an unexpected development, Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws, although the university did seemingly leave the door slightly ajar by stating in its release that the new addition “is slated to sit out.” Beginning with the 2020 season, though, the defensive back would have two seasons of eligibility to use.
After being named as the SBC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017, Jones earned first-team all-conference honors as a return specialist and a second-team nod as a defensive back this past season. Jones earned those accolades despite missing a pair of games due to injury.
The 5-9, 170-pound Jones has scored five touchdowns in two years — four on kick returns and one off of an interception. Three of the kick returns for scores came during his true freshman season, with two of those coming in the same game against Coastal Carolina. Those two kick returns for touchdowns tied an NCAA single-game record, with Jones becoming just the 21st player in college football history to accomplish that feat.
Jones is the fourth transfer Dana Holgorsen has added to his first UH roster this offseason, with the first three coming from Power Five programs — Oklahoma State safety Thabo Mwaniki (HERE), Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore (HERE) and Texas running back Kyle Porter (HERE).
For at least a portion of the upcoming season, Nevada’s depth in its offensive backfield will be a bit thinner than originally expected.
According to NevadaSportsNet.com‘s Chris Murray, Jay Norvell has confirmed that Devonte Lee underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL at some point during the offseason. The good news for both the player and the program is that the rising sophomore running back could return at some point during the 2019 season.
“He had knee surgery and he’s going to be out for several months,” the head coach said. “Hopefully we get him back the second half of the season. It’s something that he had that kind of lingered through the season, and we got it looked at and he had to get it cleaned up at the end of the year.”
Because of an NCAA rule implemented last year, Lee could play up to four games this coming season without burning a year of eligibility.
This past season, the 5-8, 230-pound Lee led the Wolf Pack with seven rushing touchdowns as a true freshman. His 193 yards rushing on 45 carries were good for third on the team as well.