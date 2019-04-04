Who knew? Video shows Kansas coach Les Miles is expert at flip cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, all those years of being an SEC head coach prepare Les Miles well for games played by college kids.

At least that is what it seems like based on a video released by Miles’ new school of Kansas, showing him mingling with Jayhawks students on Wednesday and trying his hand at a bit of everything.

Football coach.

Cornhole connoisseur.

Flip cup king. @CoachLesMiles hit up Wescoe Beach today to hang with the @KUnews students. pic.twitter.com/KP2sZb4rIz — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) April 3, 2019

But seriously, A+ flip cup game from the Mad Hatter.

I know we’re in the offseason portion of the calendar but it’s pretty clear what Miles is doing in his spare time off from trying to turn around one of the most moribund programs in FBS.