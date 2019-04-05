Army’s No. 2 QB transferring to FCS Jacksonville

A little over two months after deciding to leave one of the nation’s service academies, Cam Thomas has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Thomas announced that he “will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Jacksonville University.” Thomas had decided in late January to transfer from Army.
Jacksonville’s head coach is former Army offensive coordinator Ian Shields, while the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator is former Black Knights quarterback Trent Steelman.
As the Dolphins play at the FCS level, Thomas will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Including this coming season, Thomas has three years of eligibility remaining.
As the primary backup to starter Kelvin Hopkins last season, Thomas ran for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries in the Black Knights’ run-heavy offense. He completed just one of his three pass attempts, although that lone connection resulted in a 15-yard touchdown.
When Steve Spurrier was at South Carolina and Mark Richt was at Georgia, the Ol’ Ball Coach once famously opined that he preferred to catch UGA early on in the season “because you could always count on them having two or three key players suspended.” While the head coaches at both SEC East programs have since moved on, the policies that led to the OBC’s scheduling preference when it came to UGA haven’t.
In the last month, six Georgia football players have been arrested on various misdemeanor charges. The most recent of the in-the-legal-doghouse sextet are sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox (pictured), who were arrested earlier this week on marijuana possession charges.
As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reminded everyone, the weed arrests, per the university’s student-athlete policy, will very likely result in one-game suspensions for both Beal and Cox. The newspaper also adds that, “[b]ecause the arrest took place in a campus dorm, Beal and Cox are also subject to UGA student-judiciary action.”
How that part of the process would impact the players’ university-mandated suspension is unclear.
Cox is a projected starter at linebacker while Beal will continue competing for a starting job throughout the remainder of the offseason and on into summer camp.
As for the other off-field issues? Last month, four of Kirby Smart‘s Bulldogs were arrested for various offenses, with those ranging from traffic violations/suspended license (linebacker Jaden Hunter) to simple battery (defensive back Latavious Brini) to disorderly conduct (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver Tyler Simmons).
At this point, it’s unclear if any of those incidents will result in any type of game suspensions.
Georgia, incidentally, opens up the 2019 season on the road against SEC East rival Vanderbilt in late August.
A projected starter on the defensive side of the ball for Oklahoma will be forced to overcome an injury hurdle to officially claim that job when the 2019 season kicks off.
Oklahoma announced Thursday night that linebacker Caleb Kelly sustained what was described as an unspecified lower-body injury at some point during spring practice. The injury will require surgery to repair, and will sideline the senior for not only the remainder of spring but for an undetermined amount of time beyond that as well.
Kelly’s status for the start of summer camp, as well as the start of the regular season, will be determined at a later date.
In addition to Kelly, a player with a different spelling of a similar surname — redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley — was confirmed to have undergone surgery already to repair his own unspecified lower-body injury. As is the case with the single-e Kelly, the double-e Kelley will be sidelined indefinitely.
“It’s a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in quotes distributed by the football program. “I guess if there’s a silver lining it’s the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season.
“I know they’ll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we’ll be there with them every step of the way.”
Kelly started the last five games of the 2018 season for the Sooners, and is penciled in as a starter as we get deeper into the offseason.
Western Kentucky came into the spring looking to replace a pair of starting linebackers lost to transfer and graduation. Now, one of the potential replacements is dealing with some injury uncertainty that, at least for the short-term, leaves his status up in the air.
A football spokesperson has confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that a foot injury will sideline Eli Brown indefinitely. The rising redshirt senior sustained the unspecified injury during a Hilltoppers scrimmage last Friday.
As “indefinitely” intimates, a timeline for a return to football activities is unclear.
After beginning his collegiate playing career at Kentucky, Brown transferred to WKU in the spring of 2018 and was subsequently granted immediate eligibility. In 11 games this past season, Brown was credited with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and pair of pass breakups.
Prior to his injury this spring, Brown had been running with the first-team defense.
There were a lot of people disappointed by the folding of the Alliance of American Football this week but perhaps none more so than UCF.
It’s not because of the Knights having players in the league suddenly finding themselves out of a job, but rather the school itself now out of a full seven figures thanks to an unpaid bill.
WFTV has the details, noting that the AAF and the local franchise Orlando Apollos were supposed to pay the university some $1 million in a lease agreement for Spectrum Stadium. However that was not paid upfront and with the league folding, UCF might be out that full amount as a result.
“All the players, coaches, we’re disappointed,” said Apollos Coach and Florida ambassador Steve Spurrier. “We really were led to believe that the Alliance was well funded.”
Well, it was not.
Now UCF is left picking up the pieces and suddenly having to deal with the fallout of a league that was playing games and looking somewhat healthy just days ago. The Apollos did post a league-best 7-1 record this spring but that’s no consolation prize to the school who now has a budget shortfall as a result.