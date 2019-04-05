Foot injury sidelines Western Kentucky’s Eli Brown indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Western Kentucky came into the spring looking to replace a pair of starting linebackers lost to transfer and graduation. Now, one of the potential replacements is dealing with some injury uncertainty that, at least for the short-term, leaves his status up in the air.

A football spokesperson has confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that a foot injury will sideline Eli Brown indefinitely. The rising redshirt senior sustained the unspecified injury during a Hilltoppers scrimmage last Friday.

As “indefinitely” intimates, a timeline for a return to football activities is unclear.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Kentucky, Brown transferred to WKU in the spring of 2018 and was subsequently granted immediate eligibility. In 11 games this past season, Brown was credited with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and pair of pass breakups.

Prior to his injury this spring, Brown had been running with the first-team defense.