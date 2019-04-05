Foot injury sidelines Western Kentucky’s Eli Brown indefinitely

Western Kentucky came into the spring looking to replace a pair of starting linebackers lost to transfer and graduation. Now, one of the potential replacements is dealing with some injury uncertainty that, at least for the short-term, leaves his status up in the air.
A football spokesperson has confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that a foot injury will sideline Eli Brown indefinitely. The rising redshirt senior sustained the unspecified injury during a Hilltoppers scrimmage last Friday.
As “indefinitely” intimates, a timeline for a return to football activities is unclear.
After beginning his collegiate playing career at Kentucky, Brown transferred to WKU in the spring of 2018 and was subsequently granted immediate eligibility. In 11 games this past season, Brown was credited with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and pair of pass breakups.
Prior to his injury this spring, Brown had been running with the first-team defense.
There were a lot of people disappointed by the folding of the Alliance of American Football this week but perhaps none more so than UCF.
It’s not because of the Knights having players in the league suddenly finding themselves out of a job, but rather the school itself now out of a full seven figures thanks to an unpaid bill.
WFTV has the details, noting that the AAF and the local franchise Orlando Apollos were supposed to pay the university some $1 million in a lease agreement for Spectrum Stadium. However that was not paid upfront and with the league folding, UCF might be out that full amount as a result.
“All the players, coaches, we’re disappointed,” said Apollos Coach and Florida ambassador Steve Spurrier. “We really were led to believe that the Alliance was well funded.”
Well, it was not.
Now UCF is left picking up the pieces and suddenly having to deal with the fallout of a league that was playing games and looking somewhat healthy just days ago. The Apollos did post a league-best 7-1 record this spring but that’s no consolation prize to the school who now has a budget shortfall as a result.
Jim Harbaugh isn’t going to draw any sympathies from anybody but the Michigan head coach might just be cursed at the running back position.
You see the Wolverines, according to MLive.com, are now down to just one scholarship player at tailback right now after injuries (and a departure) have whittled down depth to almost nothing in the backfield. Heck, even the walk-ons are getting hurt this spring in Ann Arbor.
You can start with the guy who was supposed to be the No. 1 this season, Chris Evans, remaining away from the team due to academic issues. While that would normally open things up for younger players to step up, they’ve going down one after the other it seems. Senior Tru Wilson is the only healthy scholarship back available while redshirt freshman Christian Turner has been out most of spring with a hamstring.
Things have even been so bad that Hassan Haskins was moved over from defense and he got hurt while walk-on Lucas Andrighetto tore his ACL.
So yeah, not exactly the kind of situation that gives you hope that Michigan will magically be the cream of the crop in the division with Urban Meyer gone from Ohio State and the program implementing some changes on offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis.
As it turns out, all those years of being an SEC head coach prepare Les Miles well for games played by college kids.
At least that is what it seems like based on a video released by Miles’ new school of Kansas, showing him mingling with Jayhawks students on Wednesday and trying his hand at a bit of everything.
But seriously, A+ flip cup game from the Mad Hatter.
I know we’re in the offseason portion of the calendar but it’s pretty clear what Miles is doing in his spare time off from trying to turn around one of the most moribund programs in FBS.
We don’t know if freshman defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly is a big basketball fan but it appears last weekend’s Sweet 16 battle between Auburn and North Carolina could have resulted in some mixed loyalties for the young football player.
You see Kelly had entered his name into the transfer portal last Wednesday after enrolling early on the Plains as a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. Now we know where he’s going and it turns out that Chapel Hill is the Virginia native’s next destination.
Kelly originally picked Auburn over over other national powers like Oklahoma and Penn State but is headed out of town before even playing a snap for the Tigers due in part to a situation with his family. That pull to be closer to home is an understandable one and likely will form the basis of his appeal with the NCAA.
The defensive back will have to sit out a season as a transfer technically but, let’s face it, his waiver has a good chance of being granted given how those things are treated nowadays.