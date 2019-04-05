Les Miles lands biggest recruit yet at Kansas: Rick Ross will indeed perform at Jayhawks’ spring game

One thing is for sure, the Les Miles era at Kansas will be entertaining if nothing else.

Hot on the heels of the new Jayhawks head coach showing off his flip cup skills while mingling with students, the school released another video of their fearless leader announcing a special guest for the team’s spring game next weekend: rapper Rick Ross.

It’s officially OFFICIAL. @RickRoss will be performing at Late Night Under the Lights pic.twitter.com/Qpqs8td9RL — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) April 5, 2019

That’s a pretty big name for KU to bring in to juice interest in the already interesting program under the former LSU head coach. They’re far from the first ones to stage a concert after the usual festivities of an intra-squad scrimmage though as Florida State hosted both Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice at the Seminoles spring game last year while Big 12 rival Texas is bringing in Ludacris in a few weeks time.

What really makes this fun though is the outtakes that Kansas posted to the video announcing that Ross was coming for the April 13 spring game though. Go ahead and just try not to chuckle at Miles saying “This place is getting LIT” and confirming that Ross is, indeed, da boss.