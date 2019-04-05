Les Miles lands biggest recruit yet at Kansas: Rick Ross will indeed perform at Jayhawks’ spring game

One thing is for sure, the Les Miles era at Kansas will be entertaining if nothing else.
Hot on the heels of the new Jayhawks head coach showing off his flip cup skills while mingling with students, the school released another video of their fearless leader announcing a special guest for the team’s spring game next weekend: rapper Rick Ross.
That’s a pretty big name for KU to bring in to juice interest in the already interesting program under the former LSU head coach. They’re far from the first ones to stage a concert after the usual festivities of an intra-squad scrimmage though as Florida State hosted both Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice at the Seminoles spring game last year while Big 12 rival Texas is bringing in Ludacris in a few weeks time.
What really makes this fun though is the outtakes that Kansas posted to the video announcing that Ross was coming for the April 13 spring game though. Go ahead and just try not to chuckle at Miles saying “This place is getting LIT” and confirming that Ross is, indeed, da boss.
Troy fans saw football coach Neal Brown leave for greener pastures earlier this year and now have to deal with even more turnover at their school as Trojans athletic director Jeremy McClain is headed back to Southern Miss to fill the same position in Hattiesburg.
The news was announced by the Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon.
“It is my privilege to announce that Jeremy McClain will serve as The University of Southern Mississippi’s next Director of Athletics. Jeremy will officially begin his work no later than July 1, pending IHL Board approval,” school president Rodney D. Bennett said in a statement. “Jeremy McClain is uniquely qualified to lead our Department of Athletics to the successes we all envision. We know Jeremy. Jeremy knows us. Jeremy McClain is a “Southern Miss guy,” who shares the values and ambitions of The University of Southern Mississippi.”
McClain replaces Jon Gilbert, who was plucked away by East Carolina to be the Pirates new athletic director.
The return to Mississippi for the Houlka native could be interesting for football head coach Jay Hopson given the interesting few months he has had after reportedly trying to hire Art Briles as USM’s offensive coordinator. McClain not only hired Brown to much success at Troy but also replaced him with Chip Lindsey in early January as well.
A little over two months after deciding to leave one of the nation’s service academies, Cam Thomas has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Thomas announced that he “will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Jacksonville University.” Thomas had decided in late January to transfer from Army.
Jacksonville’s head coach is former Army offensive coordinator Ian Shields, while the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator is former Black Knights quarterback Trent Steelman.
As the Dolphins play at the FCS level, Thomas will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Including this coming season, Thomas has three years of eligibility remaining.
As the primary backup to starter Kelvin Hopkins last season, Thomas ran for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries in the Black Knights’ run-heavy offense. He completed just one of his three pass attempts, although that lone connection resulted in a 15-yard touchdown.
When Steve Spurrier was at South Carolina and Mark Richt was at Georgia, the Ol’ Ball Coach once famously opined that he preferred to catch UGA early on in the season “because you could always count on them having two or three key players suspended.” While the head coaches at both SEC East programs have since moved on, the policies that led to the OBC’s scheduling preference when it came to UGA haven’t.
In the last month, six Georgia football players have been arrested on various misdemeanor charges. The most recent of the in-the-legal-doghouse sextet are sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox (pictured), who were arrested earlier this week on marijuana possession charges.
As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reminded everyone, the weed arrests, per the university’s student-athlete policy, will very likely result in one-game suspensions for both Beal and Cox. The newspaper also adds that, “[b]ecause the arrest took place in a campus dorm, Beal and Cox are also subject to UGA student-judiciary action.”
How that part of the process would impact the players’ university-mandated suspension is unclear.
Cox is a projected starter at linebacker while Beal will continue competing for a starting job throughout the remainder of the offseason and on into summer camp.
As for the other off-field issues? Last month, four of Kirby Smart‘s Bulldogs were arrested for various offenses, with those ranging from traffic violations/suspended license (linebacker Jaden Hunter) to simple battery (defensive back Latavious Brini) to disorderly conduct (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver Tyler Simmons).
At this point, it’s unclear if any of those incidents will result in any type of game suspensions.
Georgia, incidentally, opens up the 2019 season on the road against SEC East rival Vanderbilt in late August.
A projected starter on the defensive side of the ball for Oklahoma will be forced to overcome an injury hurdle to officially claim that job when the 2019 season kicks off.
Oklahoma announced Thursday night that linebacker Caleb Kelly sustained what was described as an unspecified lower-body injury at some point during spring practice. The injury will require surgery to repair, and will sideline the senior for not only the remainder of spring but for an undetermined amount of time beyond that as well.
Kelly’s status for the start of summer camp, as well as the start of the regular season, will be determined at a later date.
In addition to Kelly, a player with a different spelling of a similar surname — redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley — was confirmed to have undergone surgery already to repair his own unspecified lower-body injury. As is the case with the single-e Kelly, the double-e Kelley will be sidelined indefinitely.
“It’s a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in quotes distributed by the football program. “I guess if there’s a silver lining it’s the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season.
“I know they’ll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we’ll be there with them every step of the way.”
Kelly started the last five games of the 2018 season for the Sooners, and is penciled in as a starter as we get deeper into the offseason.