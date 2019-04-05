Oklahoma’s Caleb Kelly to undergo surgery

A projected starter on the defensive side of the ball for Oklahoma will be forced to overcome an injury hurdle to officially claim that job when the 2019 season kicks off.

Oklahoma announced Thursday night that linebacker Caleb Kelly sustained what was described as an unspecified lower-body injury at some point during spring practice. The injury will require surgery to repair, and will sideline the senior for not only the remainder of spring but for an undetermined amount of time beyond that as well.

Kelly’s status for the start of summer camp, as well as the start of the regular season, will be determined at a later date.

In addition to Kelly, a player with a different spelling of a similar surname — redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley — was confirmed to have undergone surgery already to repair his own unspecified lower-body injury. As is the case with the single-e Kelly, the double-e Kelley will be sidelined indefinitely.

“It’s a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in quotes distributed by the football program. “I guess if there’s a silver lining it’s the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season.

“I know they’ll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we’ll be there with them every step of the way.”

Kelly started the last five games of the 2018 season for the Sooners, and is penciled in as a starter as we get deeper into the offseason.