Southern Miss hires Troy AD Jeremy McClain for same position in Hattiesburg

Troy fans saw football coach Neal Brown leave for greener pastures earlier this year and now have to deal with even more turnover at their school as Trojans athletic director Jeremy McClain is headed back to Southern Miss to fill the same position in Hattiesburg.

The news was announced by the Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon.

“It is my privilege to announce that Jeremy McClain will serve as The University of Southern Mississippi’s next Director of Athletics. Jeremy will officially begin his work no later than July 1, pending IHL Board approval,” school president Rodney D. Bennett said in a statement. “Jeremy McClain is uniquely qualified to lead our Department of Athletics to the successes we all envision. We know Jeremy. Jeremy knows us. Jeremy McClain is a “Southern Miss guy,” who shares the values and ambitions of The University of Southern Mississippi.”

McClain replaces Jon Gilbert, who was plucked away by East Carolina to be the Pirates new athletic director.

The return to Mississippi for the Houlka native could be interesting for football head coach Jay Hopson given the interesting few months he has had after reportedly trying to hire Art Briles as USM’s offensive coordinator. McClain not only hired Brown to much success at Troy but also replaced him with Chip Lindsey in early January as well.