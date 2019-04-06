Syracuse is “close” to new apparel deal with Nike according to athletic director

Under Armour and adidas will have to make liberal use of the color orange with other schools because it appears that Syracuse is staying with Nike in the ever evolving apparel wars in college athletics.

Speaking to Syracuse.com, Orange athletic director John Wildhack confirmed that the two entities are negotiating exclusively and are approaching a new deal that would keep the swoosh in the Carrier Dome for years to come.

“We’re really close,” Wildhack told the website on Friday. “I think I’ve said that in the past. We’ve got a couple things to tie up. All the conversations have been positive and constructive. We’ve just got a couple things to tie up.”

The school’s current deal with Nike is reportedly set to expire in the coming months but the two parties have been destined to renew for some time now based on Wildhack’s comments. While the AD seemed to play a bit coy in confirming any details, it does sound like new uniforms could also be on the table for the football team starting in 2019.

How much the program ultimately ends up getting will be rather interesting. Fellow ACC program Clemson just inked a 10-year, $58 million deal with Nike prior to winning the national title last season while smaller schools like Boise State were in the $12 million range over six years.