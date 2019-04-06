Texas confirms four-star linebacker De’Gabriel Floyd to miss all of 2019 due to injury

Texas landing four-star De’Gabriel Floyd out of USC’s backyard was a bit of a recruiting coup in the class of 2019 but it appears that the Longhorns won’t be able to utilize the linebacker’s services this upcoming season after all.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, UT head coach Tom Herman confirmed that Floyd would miss all of 2019 just days after the early enrollee was already ruled out for spring practice due to back and neck issues.
The loss of Floyd stings a Texas defense that is looking to reload this coming year after losing a number of key contributors to graduation or the NFL draft. While fellow top recruit David Gbenda will arrive in the fall to help shore up some of that depth, the former All-American Bowl selection from California was expected to compete for the starting job with Ayodele Adeoye and provide an early impact at inside linebacker.
Sticking to sports is off the table for one former college football coach.
Former ESPN color analyst and longtime head coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the formation of a campaign for the Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate that will be contested in the upcoming 2020 election.
This is far from the first time that Tuberville has crossed over into the political world. Last spring he openly flirted with running for governor in the state before ultimately deciding not to. Now it appears he has his sights on another office and, according to CBSSports.com, is even bringing in big guns like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to help run his campaign.
The seat Tuberville is running for is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones, who won an extremely close (and contentious) special election back in 2017.
Though an Arkansas native, Tuberville is well known to college football fans around Alabama for his lengthy stints at Ole Miss and Auburn. It was with the Tigers that he won 85 games during a decade at the helm on the Plains, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 season in 2004 that controversially saw the team not play for the national title.
Overall, Tuberville went 159-99 as a head coach with the Rebels, Tigers, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.
Notre Dame’s offensive line depth is taking a bit of a hit just ahead of the annual Blue-Gold spring game in South Bend.
According to head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday, sophomore offensive lineman Luke Jones is entering his name in the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere in 2019 and beyond:
Jones was expected to be in the mix at center following the departure of Sam Mustipher but that appears not to be the case after several weeks of spring practice.
An Arkansas native, Jones originally committed to the Razorbacks as part of the class of 2017 before flipping to the Irish down the stretch. The three-star recruit also held offers from Oregon, Missouri and Virginia among others.
Under Armour and adidas will have to make liberal use of the color orange with other schools because it appears that Syracuse is staying with Nike in the ever evolving apparel wars in college athletics.
Speaking to Syracuse.com, Orange athletic director John Wildhack confirmed that the two entities are negotiating exclusively and are approaching a new deal that would keep the swoosh in the Carrier Dome for years to come.
“We’re really close,” Wildhack told the website on Friday. “I think I’ve said that in the past. We’ve got a couple things to tie up. All the conversations have been positive and constructive. We’ve just got a couple things to tie up.”
The school’s current deal with Nike is reportedly set to expire in the coming months but the two parties have been destined to renew for some time now based on Wildhack’s comments. While the AD seemed to play a bit coy in confirming any details, it does sound like new uniforms could also be on the table for the football team starting in 2019.
How much the program ultimately ends up getting will be rather interesting. Fellow ACC program Clemson just inked a 10-year, $58 million deal with Nike prior to winning the national title last season while smaller schools like Boise State were in the $12 million range over six years.
One thing is for sure, the Les Miles era at Kansas will be entertaining if nothing else.
Hot on the heels of the new Jayhawks head coach showing off his flip cup skills while mingling with students, the school released another video of their fearless leader announcing a special guest for the team’s spring game next weekend: rapper Rick Ross.
That’s a pretty big name for KU to bring in to juice interest in the already interesting program under the former LSU head coach. They’re far from the first ones to stage a concert after the usual festivities of an intra-squad scrimmage though as Florida State hosted both Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice at the Seminoles spring game last year while Big 12 rival Texas is bringing in Ludacris in a few weeks time.
What really makes this fun though is the outtakes that Kansas posted to the video announcing that Ross was coming for the April 13 spring game though. Go ahead and just try not to chuckle at Miles saying “This place is getting LIT” and confirming that Ross is, indeed, da boss.