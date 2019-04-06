Tubs 2020: Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville announces run for U.S. Senate in Alabama

Sticking to sports is off the table for one former college football coach.

Former ESPN color analyst and longtime head coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the formation of a campaign for the Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate that will be contested in the upcoming 2020 election.

After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step — I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team. https://t.co/jlW8VdXpoq #TeamTommy #ALSen #MAGA — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) April 6, 2019

This is far from the first time that Tuberville has crossed over into the political world. Last spring he openly flirted with running for governor in the state before ultimately deciding not to. Now it appears he has his sights on another office and, according to CBSSports.com, is even bringing in big guns like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to help run his campaign.

The seat Tuberville is running for is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones, who won an extremely close (and contentious) special election back in 2017.

Though an Arkansas native, Tuberville is well known to college football fans around Alabama for his lengthy stints at Ole Miss and Auburn. It was with the Tigers that he won 85 games during a decade at the helm on the Plains, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 season in 2004 that controversially saw the team not play for the national title.

Overall, Tuberville went 159-99 as a head coach with the Rebels, Tigers, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.