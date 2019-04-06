WATCH: RB Chris Curry destroys defensive back in LSU spring game

LSU hosted their annual spring game on Saturday and it was the usual affair of young players making a name for themselves and veterans flashing improvement during limited action of an intra-squad scrimmage.
While most of the focus for Tigers fans was on the new look offense being on full display for TV cameras and the legions of purple-clad supporters on hand, there was one big highlight from the second half of the game that would have made BeastMode himself proud:
That would be tailback Chris Curry, who absolutely trucks fellow sophomore Kenan Jones for a gain of 22 yards and plenty of oohs and ahhs from just about everybody in Death Valley.
Curry, who is listed at six-foot, 219 pounds, has his work cut out for him to translate the impressive run above into more carries this fall though. He’s likely to begin the season as a backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and will need to fight off highly touted five-star freshman John Emery, among others, for playing time too.
Running over members of the secondary on the way to a big gain is a good way to turn some heads and help crack the depth chart however.
As you peruse ‘Hot seat’ lists in college football for the upcoming season, one name sure to be near the top of all of them is Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.
The longtime NFL coach is entering a critical fourth season with the Illini and, while there has been some progress in climbing out of the Big Ten cellar recently, Smith’s overall record at the school stands at just 9–27 and he can thank a large buyout for keeping his job safe into the upcoming campaign. With that as the backdrop in Champaign though, the school’s athletic director pretty clearly set the expectations for 2019 as bowl game or bust during an interview with 247Sports.
“We’re into that period of time where nobody should be surprised to see us in a bowl game,” AD Josh Whitman said. “Nobody should be surprised to see us in a postseason basketball opportunity. I am very bullish on both of those programs, and I think we are now in that window. I fully expect it to happen this year, next year. I think in these next couple of years, I think that we will largely where we want to be.”
Whitman, a former football player himself, likes the progress that he’s seen in the program but it’s at least good to hear that he is echoing most of the fan base by thinking four wins isn’t going to cut it again in 2019. The Illini haven’t been to a bowl game since 2014 but it’s pretty clear that six wins is the minimum or else the athletic director will be conducting a coaching search in December.
Sticking to sports is off the table for one former college football coach.
Former ESPN color analyst and longtime head coach Tommy Tuberville took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the formation of a campaign for the Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate that will be contested in the upcoming 2020 election.
This is far from the first time that Tuberville has crossed over into the political world. Last spring he openly flirted with running for governor in the state before ultimately deciding not to. Now it appears he has his sights on another office and, according to CBSSports.com, is even bringing in big guns like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to help run his campaign.
The seat Tuberville is running for is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones, who won an extremely close (and contentious) special election back in 2017.
Though an Arkansas native, Tuberville is well known to college football fans around Alabama for his lengthy stints at Ole Miss and Auburn. It was with the Tigers that he won 85 games during a decade at the helm on the Plains, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 season in 2004 that controversially saw the team not play for the national title.
Overall, Tuberville went 159-99 as a head coach with the Rebels, Tigers, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.
Texas landing four-star De’Gabriel Floyd out of USC’s backyard was a bit of a recruiting coup in the class of 2019 but it appears that the Longhorns won’t be able to utilize the linebacker’s services this upcoming season after all.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, UT head coach Tom Herman confirmed that Floyd would miss all of 2019 just days after the early enrollee was already ruled out for spring practice due to back and neck issues.
The loss of Floyd stings a Texas defense that is looking to reload this coming year after losing a number of key contributors to graduation or the NFL draft. While fellow top recruit David Gbenda will arrive in the fall to help shore up some of that depth, the former All-American Bowl selection from California was expected to compete for the starting job with Ayodele Adeoye and provide an early impact at inside linebacker.
Notre Dame’s offensive line depth is taking a bit of a hit just ahead of the annual Blue-Gold spring game in South Bend.
According to head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday, sophomore offensive lineman Luke Jones is entering his name in the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere in 2019 and beyond:
Jones was expected to be in the mix at center following the departure of Sam Mustipher but that appears not to be the case after several weeks of spring practice.
An Arkansas native, Jones originally committed to the Razorbacks as part of the class of 2017 before flipping to the Irish down the stretch. The three-star recruit also held offers from Oregon, Missouri and Virginia among others.