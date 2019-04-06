WATCH: RB Chris Curry destroys defensive back in LSU spring game

LSU hosted their annual spring game on Saturday and it was the usual affair of young players making a name for themselves and veterans flashing improvement during limited action of an intra-squad scrimmage.

While most of the focus for Tigers fans was on the new look offense being on full display for TV cameras and the legions of purple-clad supporters on hand, there was one big highlight from the second half of the game that would have made BeastMode himself proud:

Chris Curry steamrolls Kenan Jones. Ed Orgeron once said Curry reminded him of Marshawn Lynch. Certainly showed it there. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HyvMlNFvsD — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 6, 2019

That would be tailback Chris Curry, who absolutely trucks fellow sophomore Kenan Jones for a gain of 22 yards and plenty of oohs and ahhs from just about everybody in Death Valley.

Curry, who is listed at six-foot, 219 pounds, has his work cut out for him to translate the impressive run above into more carries this fall though. He’s likely to begin the season as a backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and will need to fight off highly touted five-star freshman John Emery, among others, for playing time too.

Running over members of the secondary on the way to a big gain is a good way to turn some heads and help crack the depth chart however.