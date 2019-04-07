Four months after heart transplant, Matt Millen back in the broadcast booth for Penn State spring game

A familiar name is making his way back to the broadcast booth after missing all of last season while dealing with a heart condition.

That would be Matt Millen, who PennLive.com notes is returning to the Big Ten Network airwaves this coming Saturday for Penn State’s spring game. He will fill his familiar analyst chair for the first time in a while alongside play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington and sideline reporter Elise Menaker when the telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET on April 13th per the school.

While many folks may know the name only from his work as the Detroit Lions general manager or lengthy stints in the broadcast booth for BTN, Millen was one of the most respected and accomplished players in both the college and pro game. That’s what made his absence all the more heartbreaking for PSU fans and beyond as he took most of 2018 off to deal with a rare disease called amyloidosis.

That eventually led to Millen needing a heart transplant, which he eventually received on Christmas Eve.

While Millen is far from the most beloved broadcaster out there, even the most crusty of fans out there has to know how special it will be to have him back in the booth so soon after undergoing such a major, life-saving surgery. Here’s to hoping that Saturday’s Penn State spring game is just the first of many more broadcasts for Millen over the coming years as a result.