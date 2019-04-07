Four months after heart transplant, Matt Millen back in the broadcast booth for Penn State spring game

A familiar name is making his way back to the broadcast booth after missing all of last season while dealing with a heart condition.
That would be Matt Millen, who PennLive.com notes is returning to the Big Ten Network airwaves this coming Saturday for Penn State’s spring game. He will fill his familiar analyst chair for the first time in a while alongside play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington and sideline reporter Elise Menaker when the telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET on April 13th per the school.
While many folks may know the name only from his work as the Detroit Lions general manager or lengthy stints in the broadcast booth for BTN, Millen was one of the most respected and accomplished players in both the college and pro game. That’s what made his absence all the more heartbreaking for PSU fans and beyond as he took most of 2018 off to deal with a rare disease called amyloidosis.
That eventually led to Millen needing a heart transplant, which he eventually received on Christmas Eve.
While Millen is far from the most beloved broadcaster out there, even the most crusty of fans out there has to know how special it will be to have him back in the booth so soon after undergoing such a major, life-saving surgery. Here’s to hoping that Saturday’s Penn State spring game is just the first of many more broadcasts for Millen over the coming years as a result.
These just never, ever get old.
It’s spring game season on the college football calendar and with that means that the scholarship math has settled down a bit for coaches across the country. As a result, it’s more than common to award a few walk-ons a full scholarship after making some significant contributions to the team.
The latest to get that elusive scholarship check after a few years of paying his own way? That would be South Carolina’s Parker White, who nailed a field goal as the Gamecocks spring game wound down and got a very pleasant surprise via the video board afterwards:
“He’s won two games for us going out there to kick the final kick of the game,” head coach Will Muschamp told the Post and Courier. “He had a fantastic year for us last year. This young man earned a scholarship.”
Indeed, White’s field goals in the fourth quarter helped beat Tennessee and Missouri last year and he’s been a fairly reliable starting kicker the past two seasons for the team. Something says, however, that the most recent boot through the uprights at Williams-Brice Stadium will go down as White’s most memorable yet.
When Geoff Collins took over at Georgia Tech this offseason, he was adamant about upgrading the talent level on the Yellow Jackets’ roster. While a lot of the focus in recent weeks has been on his efforts in recruiting players longterm to the Flats, he’s not shying away from a few shorter term additions either by hitting the transfer database when needed.
On Friday we learned one of those additions in the form of Florida defensive end Antonneus Clayton, who confirmed that he would be returning back to his native state to play at Tech for the coach who originally recruited him to Gainesville.
As Clayton notes, he will have two years to leave a mark on the field with the Yellow Jackets that simply wasn’t there with the Gators. He recorded a final stat line of just 11 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery at UF and was searching for snaps this spring with the team behind several younger players after technically redshirting in 2018.
While things didn’t turn out how he would have liked with the Gators, there’s hope that a change of scenery could help Clayton fulfill his potential. A former Under Armour All-American selection who was a top 30 recruit coming out of high school (and once Florida’s highest-rated recruit in the class of 2016), the defensive end could make much more of an impact with a Tech team searching for answers on defense.
LSU hosted their annual spring game on Saturday and it was the usual affair of young players making a name for themselves and veterans flashing improvement during limited action of an intra-squad scrimmage.
While most of the focus for Tigers fans was on the new look offense being on full display for TV cameras and the legions of purple-clad supporters on hand, there was one big highlight from the second half of the game that would have made BeastMode himself proud:
That would be tailback Chris Curry, who absolutely trucks fellow sophomore Kenan Jones for a gain of 22 yards and plenty of oohs and ahhs from just about everybody in Death Valley.
Curry, who is listed at six-foot, 219 pounds, has his work cut out for him to translate the impressive run above into more carries this fall though. He’s likely to begin the season as a backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and will need to fight off highly touted five-star freshman John Emery, among others, for playing time too.
Running over members of the secondary on the way to a big gain is a good way to turn some heads and help crack the depth chart however.
As you peruse ‘Hot seat’ lists in college football for the upcoming season, one name sure to be near the top of all of them is Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.
The longtime NFL coach is entering a critical fourth season with the Illini and, while there has been some progress in climbing out of the Big Ten cellar recently, Smith’s overall record at the school stands at just 9–27 and he can thank a large buyout for keeping his job safe into the upcoming campaign. With that as the backdrop in Champaign though, the school’s athletic director pretty clearly set the expectations for 2019 as bowl game or bust during an interview with 247Sports.
“We’re into that period of time where nobody should be surprised to see us in a bowl game,” AD Josh Whitman said. “Nobody should be surprised to see us in a postseason basketball opportunity. I am very bullish on both of those programs, and I think we are now in that window. I fully expect it to happen this year, next year. I think in these next couple of years, I think that we will largely where we want to be.”
Whitman, a former football player himself, likes the progress that he’s seen in the program but it’s at least good to hear that he is echoing most of the fan base by thinking four wins isn’t going to cut it again in 2019. The Illini haven’t been to a bowl game since 2014 but it’s pretty clear that six wins is the minimum or else the athletic director will be conducting a coaching search in December.