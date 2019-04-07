LOOK: Pitt unveils new football uniforms

Spring cleaning is always a good time to go through the closet and decide on the right kind of look you want for the coming months and it appears as though Pitt is doing just that with a bit of a rebranding and uniform reveal on Sunday.

The school unveiled their new Nike-designed uniforms for all sports via social media and online, including some updated threads for the football team that stick with the famous script logo and bolder color scheme that has been incorporated more and more recently.

The Reveal: Pitt Football The Home Uniform#H2P pic.twitter.com/B6JUtGEYlG — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 7, 2019

The Reveal: Pitt Football Our City. Our School. Our Colors.#H2P pic.twitter.com/XoCamwtVxH — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 7, 2019

As you can tell pretty clearly, the biggest change is the prominence of the Panthers logo on the front of the jersey and the back of the helmet. There’s also the ACC logo pretty prominently displayed as well through various elements.

All told, pretty streamlined and simple — but that’s a good thing. Pitt has a pretty distinct look on the football field and they’re playing into that more and more with this most recent set of uniforms that will debut later on in 2019.