N.C. State suspends football player after being arrested for assault on a female

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren got a very unpleasant phone call this week about one of his players and has made a corresponding roster move as a result.

According to the News & Observer, running back Damontay Rhem was suspended by the program on Friday after he was arrested on campus and charged with assault on a female.

“We’re aware of the charges and await additional details,” a statement from the school said. “Damontay is suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the N.C. State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.”

Rhem is being held without bail according to the report.

The redshirt senior was expected to be a backup to several underclassmen this season and was just put on scholarship by the team prior to the 2018 season according to the Wolfpack’s online roster. A transfer from UNC Pembroke, Rhem recorded 34 yards on nine carries last year while playing in eight games.

N.C. State had wrapped up spring practice with their annual Kay Yow spring game just a few hours before Rhem was arrested.