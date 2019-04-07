Getty Images

NC State suspends player after being arrested for assault on female

By Bryan FischerApr 7, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren got a very unpleasant phone call this week about one of his players and has made a corresponding roster move as a result.

According to the News & Observer, running back Damontay Rhem was suspended by the program on Friday after he was arrested on campus and charged with assault on a female.

“We’re aware of the charges and await additional details,” a statement from the school said. “Damontay is suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the N.C. State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.”

Rhem is being held without bail according to the report.

The redshirt senior was expected to be a backup to several underclassmen this season and was just put on scholarship by the team prior to the 2018 season according to the Wolfpack’s online roster. A transfer from UNC Pembroke, Rhem recorded 34 yards on nine carries last year while playing in eight games.

N.C. State had wrapped up spring practice with their annual Kay Yow spring game just a few hours before Rhem was arrested.

Former Alabama player claps back at Nick Saban over NFL draft comment

By Kevin McGuireApr 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
A year ago, Ronnie Harrison opted to join the growing ensemble of underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft a year early, much to the chagrin of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Harrison, who went on to become a third-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, squandered an opportunity to be a higher round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft, according to Saban’s comments this weekend.

“If you’re a third-round draft pick, and we had one here last year, I’m not going to say any names, goes and starts for his team, so he’s making third-round money, which is not that great,” Saban said (per BamaOnLine) when asked about not having players around the program that could be contributing this spring instead of leaving for the NFL a year early. Saban’s comments were certainly alluding to Harrison, who was the only Alabama player drafted in the third round of the draft last year despite various draft analysts projecting him for the second round. “He’d be the first guy taken at his position this year, probably, and make $15-18 million more. So, the agent makes out, the club makes out, and now they’ve got a guy that’s going to play for that kind of money for three more years.”

Saban has always had some gripes with the NFL, so his comments here are not particularly groundbreaking. The number of players who continue to declare for the NFL early and fail to get drafted or find a stable landing spot in the league continues to be a concern. Then again, the realization that players are playing the game of football and risking themselves without a chance to be compensated is also a rising concern. But Saban essentially singling out one of his former players as a negative example of the draft process, though, is striking.

Harrison wasn’t about to back down.

Harrison responded on Sunday with a statement on his Twitter account, in which he questioned the motives of Saban and, by extension, any other coach who gets upset over losing players early for the NFL.

We’re not exactly sure if Saban is in Harrison’s head or vice-versa, but it’s also entirely possible that both points of view have some merit to consider. A large number of players likely make the wrong decision declaring for the NFL early, but coaches who take a shot at a player for his decision also need to realize and respect the player’s point of view.

James Franklin invites Jonas Brothers to Penn State White-Out game

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Sate College, Pa., is different from, say, Los Angeles in that if there are a gathering of famous people inside city limits, the local football coach is in some way involved. Those gatherings don’t happen often in State College, but they did on Friday night when James Franklin went on stage at the bar Champs Downtown to introduce the Jonas Brothers.

So, why were the Jo Bros playing a surprise show in State College, and why was Franklin there?

According to the Daily Collegian, the band’s manager Phil McIntyre is a State College native and… that seems to be it? Though McIntrye may have introduced the Jonases to State College and Penn State, they seem to genuinely enjoy it, Joe in particular. Barstool Sports has held an ongoing online tournament to determine the best college bar, and Joe Jonas has been Champs Downtown’s most famous and urgent backer.

In fact, since Saturday just about the only thing Jonas has tweeted to his 10.1 million followers has been about Champs Downtown in State College and how everyone needs to make sure it’s crowned as the best college bar in America. (And, yes, that’s Sansa from Game of Thrones in the second photo.)

The Jonas Brothers attended the 2017 Rose Bowl in Nittany Lions gear, and it seems we can expect them to attend the as-yet-unnamed White Out game this fall.

Hospitalized four-star Texas signee hoping to attend ‘Horns spring game

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Two members of Texas’ third-ranked 2019 signing class are dealing with major medical issues, and it appears those issues are trending in opposite directions.

On Saturday, Tom Herman revealed that 4-star linebacker signee De’Gabriel Floyd will miss at least the entire 2019 season with spinal stenosis, an issue that could end up ending his college football career before it starts. Meanwhile, Derrian Brown, a 4-star running back signee from Buford, Ga., has spent the last two-plus months in the hospital after suffering a stroke, which tests revealed to be caused by a blood clot in his brain.

Brown has been progressing since February, and on Saturday Herman revealed that the player was scheduled to be released from the hospital, with designs on attending his team’s spring game.

“Just talked to his dad yesterday. He had a procedure to put back a piece of his skull that they had removed to alleviate some pressure, and that went well, from what I understand,’ Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “He was supposed to be released [from the hospital] yesterday.”

“He’s trying to get cleared to come to the spring game, I know that,” Herman added. “Physically, they say he’s doing really well. He’s still having a few minor issues with speech, but they’re all very optimistic that that will come with time. And they’re, as of now, optimistic that he’ll have a chance to play football again.”

Attending the spring game, scheduled for Saturday night, would be a major step forward for Brown and undoubtedly the highlight of the event.

The unfortunate thing about Brown’s illness — other than the obvious, of course — is that the depth chart is currently wide open in the Texas running back room. The ‘Horns hoped to sign two running backs, but 4-star Noah Cain picked Penn State over UT on Signing Day. At present, Texas returns just Keaontay Ingram, who flashed promised as a true freshman but battled constant nagging injuries, and short-yardage specialist Daniel Young as its only scholarship running backs. With Brown out of the mix until he’s fully recovered, fellow 2019 signee Jordan Whittinghton is focusing fully on running back rather than cross-training between running back and wide receiver.

Former Virginia Tech WR Eric Kumah graduate transfers to Old Dominion

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Former Virginia Tech wideout Eric Kumah will play his final season at Old Dominion, the player has announced.

“I want to thank Coach Foster for giving me the opportunity to attend this prestigious university,” Kumah tweeted. “I would also like to thank Coach Wiggins for believing in me the last 3 years, for that I will forever be thankful. After talking it over with my family and being informed that my position coach (Coach Wiggins) has accepted a position elsewhere, I’ve decided that its best for me to enter my name into the transfer portal. This will allow me to explore my options as a graduate transfer for my senior season. Overall, I feel that is best for my future. I will never forget the memories made at Virginia Tech. I will always support my teammates no matter where I end up and hope you all reach your goals. Once a Hokie always a Hokie.”

Kumah saw the field as a true freshman in 2016 but did not record any statistics. However, he quickly rose the ranks from there, hauling in 28 grabs for 324 yards and a pair of scores in 2017, then 42 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He was Virginia Tech’s second-leading receiver last season.

For the record, Kumah snared three receptions for 35 yards when his new team beat his old team, 49-35, on Sept. 22.

Old Dominion represents a good opportunity for Kumah, as the Monarchs’ top three receivers — Travis FulghamJonathan Duhart and Isaiah Harper — all graduated. The trio combined for 192 receptions for 2,607 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, all of which are up for grabs this fall.