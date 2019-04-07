Penn State dips into Division II ranks to land grad transfer wide receiver

It’s not often you see a major program dip into the Division II ranks to land a transfer player but such is the case this weekend for Penn State.

As reported by 247Sports, the Nittany Lions have landed the commitment of Weston Carr, a Division II All-American wide receiver from Azusa Pacific.

“I think it definitely will transfer over from the D2 level,” Carr told the site. “Being that productive at that level kind of puts a target on your back, a lot of double teams and stuff like that. That’s not fun all the time. Division one, it’s all about one-on-ones and winning your matchups. That’s also part of the reason why I think my production can transfer over.”

Eagle-eyed Big Ten fans may recognize the last name too as Carr is the younger brother of Austin Carr, who was an all-conference selection at wideout for Northwestern and currently plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Even with those bloodlines though, it’s still somewhat rare for guys to make the jump from a tiny DII school up to the Big Ten but Carr does have the stats to backup his play with 3,005 yards and 36 touchdowns over three seasons with the Cougars. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound redshirt senior gives the Nittany Lions some much needed depth either way after losing Juwan Johnson among others to the transfer portal.