Penn State dips into Division II ranks to land grad transfer wide receiver

It’s not often you see a major program dip into the Division II ranks to land a transfer player but such is the case this weekend for Penn State.
As reported by 247Sports, the Nittany Lions have landed the commitment of Weston Carr, a Division II All-American wide receiver from Azusa Pacific.
“I think it definitely will transfer over from the D2 level,” Carr told the site. “Being that productive at that level kind of puts a target on your back, a lot of double teams and stuff like that. That’s not fun all the time. Division one, it’s all about one-on-ones and winning your matchups. That’s also part of the reason why I think my production can transfer over.”
Eagle-eyed Big Ten fans may recognize the last name too as Carr is the younger brother of Austin Carr, who was an all-conference selection at wideout for Northwestern and currently plays for the New Orleans Saints.
Even with those bloodlines though, it’s still somewhat rare for guys to make the jump from a tiny DII school up to the Big Ten but Carr does have the stats to backup his play with 3,005 yards and 36 touchdowns over three seasons with the Cougars. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound redshirt senior gives the Nittany Lions some much needed depth either way after losing Juwan Johnson among others to the transfer portal.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren got a very unpleasant phone call this week about one of his players and has made a corresponding roster move as a result.
According to the News & Observer, running back Damontay Rhem was suspended by the program on Friday after he was arrested on campus and charged with assault on a female.
“We’re aware of the charges and await additional details,” a statement from the school said. “Damontay is suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the N.C. State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.”
Rhem is being held without bail according to the report.
The redshirt senior was expected to be a backup to several underclassmen this season and was just put on scholarship by the team prior to the 2018 season according to the Wolfpack’s online roster. A transfer from UNC Pembroke, Rhem recorded 34 yards on nine carries last year while playing in eight games.
N.C. State had wrapped up spring practice with their annual Kay Yow spring game just a few hours before Rhem was arrested.
These just never, ever get old.
It’s spring game season on the college football calendar and with that means that the scholarship math has settled down a bit for coaches across the country. As a result, it’s more than common to award a few walk-ons a full scholarship after making some significant contributions to the team.
The latest to get that elusive scholarship check after a few years of paying his own way? That would be South Carolina’s Parker White, who nailed a field goal as the Gamecocks spring game wound down and got a very pleasant surprise via the video board afterwards:
“He’s won two games for us going out there to kick the final kick of the game,” head coach Will Muschamp told the Post and Courier. “He had a fantastic year for us last year. This young man earned a scholarship.”
Indeed, White’s field goals in the fourth quarter helped beat Tennessee and Missouri last year and he’s been a fairly reliable starting kicker the past two seasons for the team. Something says, however, that the most recent boot through the uprights at Williams-Brice Stadium will go down as White’s most memorable yet.
A familiar name is making his way back to the broadcast booth after missing all of last season while dealing with a heart condition.
That would be Matt Millen, who PennLive.com notes is returning to the Big Ten Network airwaves this coming Saturday for Penn State’s spring game. He will fill his familiar analyst chair for the first time in a while alongside play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington and sideline reporter Elise Menaker when the telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET on April 13th per the school.
While many folks may know the name only from his work as the Detroit Lions general manager or lengthy stints in the broadcast booth for BTN, Millen was one of the most respected and accomplished players in both the college and pro game. That’s what made his absence all the more heartbreaking for PSU fans and beyond as he took most of 2018 off to deal with a rare disease called amyloidosis.
That eventually led to Millen needing a heart transplant, which he eventually received on Christmas Eve.
While Millen is far from the most beloved broadcaster out there, even the most crusty of fans out there has to know how special it will be to have him back in the booth so soon after undergoing such a major, life-saving surgery. Here’s to hoping that Saturday’s Penn State spring game is just the first of many more broadcasts for Millen over the coming years as a result.
When Geoff Collins took over at Georgia Tech this offseason, he was adamant about upgrading the talent level on the Yellow Jackets’ roster. While a lot of the focus in recent weeks has been on his efforts in recruiting players longterm to the Flats, he’s not shying away from a few shorter term additions either by hitting the transfer database when needed.
On Friday we learned one of those additions in the form of Florida defensive end Antonneus Clayton, who confirmed that he would be returning back to his native state to play at Tech for the coach who originally recruited him to Gainesville.
As Clayton notes, he will have two years to leave a mark on the field with the Yellow Jackets that simply wasn’t there with the Gators. He recorded a final stat line of just 11 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery at UF and was searching for snaps this spring with the team behind several younger players after technically redshirting in 2018.
While things didn’t turn out how he would have liked with the Gators, there’s hope that a change of scenery could help Clayton fulfill his potential. A former Under Armour All-American selection who was a top 30 recruit coming out of high school (and once Florida’s highest-rated recruit in the class of 2016), the defensive end could make much more of an impact with a Tech team searching for answers on defense.