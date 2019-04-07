WATCH: South Carolina walk-on nails kick during spring game, then gets awarded scholarship

These just never, ever get old.

It’s spring game season on the college football calendar and with that means that the scholarship math has settled down a bit for coaches across the country. As a result, it’s more than common to award a few walk-ons a full scholarship after making some significant contributions to the team.

The latest to get that elusive scholarship check after a few years of paying his own way? That would be South Carolina’s Parker White, who nailed a field goal as the Gamecocks spring game wound down and got a very pleasant surprise via the video board afterwards:

Nail the FG ✅

Get a scholarship ✅ Today was a good day for @GamecockFB's Parker White. pic.twitter.com/smy248xNzp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 6, 2019

“He’s won two games for us going out there to kick the final kick of the game,” head coach Will Muschamp told the Post and Courier. “He had a fantastic year for us last year. This young man earned a scholarship.”

Indeed, White’s field goals in the fourth quarter helped beat Tennessee and Missouri last year and he’s been a fairly reliable starting kicker the past two seasons for the team. Something says, however, that the most recent boot through the uprights at Williams-Brice Stadium will go down as White’s most memorable yet.