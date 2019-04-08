Former Virginia Tech WR Eric Kumah graduate transfers to Old Dominion

Former Virginia Tech wideout Eric Kumah will play his final season at Old Dominion, the player has announced.
“I want to thank Coach Foster for giving me the opportunity to attend this prestigious university,” Kumah tweeted. “I would also like to thank Coach Wiggins for believing in me the last 3 years, for that I will forever be thankful. After talking it over with my family and being informed that my position coach (Coach Wiggins) has accepted a position elsewhere, I’ve decided that its best for me to enter my name into the transfer portal. This will allow me to explore my options as a graduate transfer for my senior season. Overall, I feel that is best for my future. I will never forget the memories made at Virginia Tech. I will always support my teammates no matter where I end up and hope you all reach your goals. Once a Hokie always a Hokie.”
Kumah saw the field as a true freshman in 2016 but did not record any statistics. However, he quickly rose the ranks from there, hauling in 28 grabs for 324 yards and a pair of scores in 2017, then 42 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He was Virginia Tech’s second-leading receiver last season.
For the record, Kumah snared three receptions for 35 yards when his new team beat his old team, 49-35, on Sept. 22.
Old Dominion represents a good opportunity for Kumah, as the Monarchs’ top three receivers — Travis Fulgham, Jonathan Duhart and Isaiah Harper — all graduated. The trio combined for 192 receptions for 2,607 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, all of which are up for grabs this fall.