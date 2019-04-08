James Franklin invites Jonas Brothers to Penn State White-Out game

Sate College, Pa., is different from, say, Los Angeles in that if there are a gathering of famous people inside city limits, the local football coach is in some way involved. Those gatherings don’t happen often in State College, but they did on Friday night when James Franklin went on stage at the bar Champs Downtown to introduce the Jonas Brothers.
So, why were the Jo Bros playing a surprise show in State College, and why was Franklin there?
According to the Daily Collegian, the band’s manager Phil McIntyre is a State College native and… that seems to be it? Though McIntrye may have introduced the Jonases to State College and Penn State, they seem to genuinely enjoy it, Joe in particular. Barstool Sports has held an ongoing online tournament to determine the best college bar, and Joe Jonas has been Champs Downtown’s most famous and urgent backer.
In fact, since Saturday just about the only thing Jonas has tweeted to his 10.1 million followers has been about Champs Downtown in State College and how everyone needs to make sure it’s crowned as the best college bar in America. (And, yes, that’s Sansa from Game of Thrones in the second photo.)
The Jonas Brothers attended the 2017 Rose Bowl in Nittany Lions gear, and it seems we can expect them to attend the as-yet-unnamed White Out game this fall.