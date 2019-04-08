Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Temple wide receiver announces transfer to West Virginia

By Kevin McGuireApr 8, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

West Virginia is getting ready to add a wide receiver transfer as a new era of Mountaineer football is underway in Morgantown. Sean Ryan, a wide receiver from Temple, announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia Monday afternoon.

“The hardest thing about leaving a program is knowing that you ate leaving a locker room full of outstanding guys,” Ryan said in his statement posted on Twitter. “I have made the decision to transfer out of Temple University and take my talents to THE West Virginia University.”

Ryan, a three-star recruit out of high school, appeared in 10 games last fall as a true freshman so he will not be able to save his 2018 season as a redshirt season. According to NCAA transfer rules, Ryan will be forced to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being ruled eligible to play for West Virginia beginning in 2020. But because he still has a redshirt year at his disposal, Ryan can still have three years of eligibility to play for the Mountaineers once he is eligible to resume playing football.

Ryan caught 12 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown for the Owls last season.

Who will be the next first-time college football national championship coach?

By Kevin McGuireApr 8, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
2 Comments

On Monday night, Virginia and Texas Tech will battle for the men’s basketball national championship. A victory will clinch the first national championship as a head coach for either Virginia head coach Tony Bennett or Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. But if you want college basketball coverage, our friends over at College Basketball Talk have you taken care of. Here, we’ll take the football angle and try to determine what college football coach will be the next to win his first national championship.

First, a refresher of the recent history of championship head coaches. Unless you’ve been sleeping under Howard’s Rock, you know the last four national titles have been split evenly by Nick Saban of Alabama and Dabo Swinney of Clemson. Swinney is the most recent coach to win his first national championship, having done so three seasons ago with a victory over Saban’s Crimson Tide in the 2016 season. Before Swinney, the most recent coach to win his first national title was Jimbo Fisher, then at Florida State, in the 2013 season in the final BCS Championship Game before the College Football Playoff took over. Since the 2010 season, the only other coach to win his first national title was Gene Chizik at Auburn, doing so in the 2010 season with Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton topping the Oregon Ducks in the BCS Championship Game.

There are certainly some obvious candidates to be the next coach to win his first national title. The conversation likely has to begin with Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma. In his first two seasons as head coach of the Sooners, Riley has taken two Big 12 championship teams into the College Football Playoff with a Heisman Trophy quarterback, although the Sooners have yet to win a playoff game. Each time, Oklahoma was eliminated by the national title runner-up. It doesn’t look as though Oklahoma is going to be slowing down any time soon, although the competition just in the conference may improve and make a playoff run a tad more difficult. Tom Herman at Texas could be the most likely coach out of the Big 12 not named Riley to win his first national title.

There are still some coaches to watch in the SEC as well. Kirby Smart has already taken Georgia to the national title game, where they lost in overtime against Alabama two seasons ago. He will certainly be in the mix to win his first national title. He’s even taken out Riley and Oklahoma! Dan Mullen at Florida could be a coach in the running as well, although there may still be some work to do in Gainesville before Florida can crack the four-team playoff field. Or will the football gods align the fates just right for Ed Orgeron to take LSU the distance?

The ACC is tough to find a coach you can feel has a great shot to be the next coach to win his first national title, especially with Clemson continuing to roll for the foreseeable future. The Pac-12 looks like a difficult spot too considering the quality of play in the conference recently. The thought of Mike Leach being the next to win his first national title is fun to dream about though.

But what about the Big Ten? Ryan Day is taking over as head coach of a playoff-worthy candidate at Ohio State this season. Jim Harbaugh should have another strong Big Ten contender to work with this upcoming season. James Franklin and Penn State have a couple hurdles they need to prove they can clear again before making their case, but all three coaches would certainly be on the radar.

Or, if you dare to do so, do you think there is a Group of Five coach out there ready to make the jump to a power conference program and guide them to a national title in the next few years while Saban and Swinney go another couple of championship rounds? Call your shot in the comment section or on Twitter.

Dan Mullen confirms spring game attendance numbers are ridiculous

By Kevin McGuireApr 8, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the last few years, I have taken it upon myself to keep a record of attendance figures from spring games around the country. tracking these numbers was more a product of curiosity how fanbases between conferences compared against each other with the expectation that fans in the SEC would be more likely to be enthusiastic about a spring game compared to fans located in colder regions up north or in other regions more affected by cold weather during the transition from winter to spring. As I went about this project for the last few years, I came to one conclusion that was pretty well known; a lot of schools just make up their spring game numbers.

Not every school keeps a legitimate count of spring game attendance for a handful of reasons. Most schools simply open the doors to the stadium and let anyone who wants to come in to come through the ticket gates. Some schools will provide a rough estimate, and I can’t tell you how many times schools have had spring crowds rounded to the nearest thousand right on the dot over the years. Some schools opt not to even provide a rough estimate by simply saying they don’t track attendance. Some defend that decision by emphasizing they do not sell tickets for the game. Others will make sure you know they packed the house and sold tickets for the event.

Hey, whatever floats your boat. I’m not here to judge. But we all know the vast majority of spring game attendance figures are little more than rough estimates, sometimes created to make themselves look good compared to their peers. At Florida, at least Dan Mullen is man enough to admit the spring game figures are based loosely on fiction.

That mythical attendance figure is a nod to the final score of last season’s regular-season finale against Florida State, a 41-14 domination of the Seminoles in Tallahassee in Mullen’s first year in charge of the Gators. The win by the Gators brought an unceremonious end to Florida State’s bowl streak.

Mullen’s second spring as head coach of the Gators will wrap up this Saturday with the Florida spring game. We’ll be keeping a watchful eye on the attendance figure reported by the Gators this weekend.

Former Alabama player claps back at Nick Saban over NFL draft comment

By Kevin McGuireApr 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
10 Comments

A year ago, Ronnie Harrison opted to join the growing ensemble of underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft a year early, much to the chagrin of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Harrison, who went on to become a third-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, squandered an opportunity to be a higher round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft, according to Saban’s comments this weekend.

“If you’re a third-round draft pick, and we had one here last year, I’m not going to say any names, goes and starts for his team, so he’s making third-round money, which is not that great,” Saban said (per BamaOnLine) when asked about not having players around the program that could be contributing this spring instead of leaving for the NFL a year early. Saban’s comments were certainly alluding to Harrison, who was the only Alabama player drafted in the third round of the draft last year despite various draft analysts projecting him for the second round. “He’d be the first guy taken at his position this year, probably, and make $15-18 million more. So, the agent makes out, the club makes out, and now they’ve got a guy that’s going to play for that kind of money for three more years.”

Saban has always had some gripes with the NFL, so his comments here are not particularly groundbreaking. The number of players who continue to declare for the NFL early and fail to get drafted or find a stable landing spot in the league continues to be a concern. Then again, the realization that players are playing the game of football and risking themselves without a chance to be compensated is also a rising concern. But Saban essentially singling out one of his former players as a negative example of the draft process, though, is striking.

Harrison wasn’t about to back down.

Harrison responded on Sunday with a statement on his Twitter account, in which he questioned the motives of Saban and, by extension, any other coach who gets upset over losing players early for the NFL.

We’re not exactly sure if Saban is in Harrison’s head or vice-versa, but it’s also entirely possible that both points of view have some merit to consider. A large number of players likely make the wrong decision declaring for the NFL early, but coaches who take a shot at a player for his decision also need to realize and respect the player’s point of view.

James Franklin invites Jonas Brothers to Penn State White-Out game

By Zach BarnettApr 8, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sate College, Pa., is different from, say, Los Angeles in that if there are a gathering of famous people inside city limits, the local football coach is in some way involved. Those gatherings don’t happen often in State College, but they did on Friday night when James Franklin went on stage at the bar Champs Downtown to introduce the Jonas Brothers.

So, why were the Jo Bros playing a surprise show in State College, and why was Franklin there?

According to the Daily Collegian, the band’s manager Phil McIntyre is a State College native and… that seems to be it? Though McIntrye may have introduced the Jonases to State College and Penn State, they seem to genuinely enjoy it, Joe in particular. Barstool Sports has held an ongoing online tournament to determine the best college bar, and Joe Jonas has been Champs Downtown’s most famous and urgent backer.

In fact, since Saturday just about the only thing Jonas has tweeted to his 10.1 million followers has been about Champs Downtown in State College and how everyone needs to make sure it’s crowned as the best college bar in America. (And, yes, that’s Sansa from Game of Thrones in the second photo.)

The Jonas Brothers attended the 2017 Rose Bowl in Nittany Lions gear, and it seems we can expect them to attend the as-yet-unnamed White Out game this fall.