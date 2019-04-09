Alabama, Oklahoma announce future home-and-home

It was reported earlier this month that Oklahoma was working to schedule a future football series against Georgia. While that may or may not still be in the offing, OU has in the meantime secured future matchups with an even higher-profile opponent from the SEC.
Both Oklahoma and Alabama confirmed Tuesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home football series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Norman Sept. 11, 2032, while the Sooners will make the trek to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 10 of the following season.
The two schools have met six times previously on the gridiron, with the most recent coming in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games following the 2018 season. OU, though, leads the miniseries 3-2-1.
“Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history, and we are pleased to be able to add a home-and-home series with them to our schedule in 2032 and 2033,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who would be one month shy of his 81st birthday when the first game kicks off, said in a statement. “We played an exciting game with OU this past season in the Orange Bowl and matchups like this are so important to college football. It is not only great for the fans, but our team always enjoys challenges like these outside of SEC play.”
This announcement comes two weeks after it was confirmed that Oklahoma would face Clemson in a future home-and-home scheduled for the 2035 and 2036 seasons.
“The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today’s college football world,” said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in his statement. “My thanks to (Alabama athletic director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport’s history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we’re happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa.”
This time around, it’s a Group of Five program’s roster that is getting richer at the expense of one from a Power Five school.
On his personal Twitter account Monday afternoon, Tavin Richardson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Marshall. Earlier this offseason, Richardson opted to transfer out of Kentucky.
As a graduate transfer, the fifth-year senior wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Thundering Herd. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Richardson started 25 games during his time with the Wildcats, including 12 in 2018. He totaled 13 receptions for 114 yards this past season and 645 yards and a touchdown on 49 receptions over the last three years in Lexington. His 27 receptions in 2017 were good for second on the team.
A Texas Tech-Virginia matchup in the College Football Playoff championship game? Given the trajectory and history of both of those programs, such a scenario is borderline laughable for the foreseeable future. The same matchup in the men’s basketball title game? While highly, highly unlikely at the beginning of the 2018-19 hoops season, it became a Twin Cities reality Monday night.
And, in the end, it was UVa. making history in Minneapolis overnight as the Cavaliers got past the Red Raiders in an overtime thriller, going from a No. 1 seed that lost to a No. 16 seed to national champions one year later. The win marked the program’s first-ever championship.
It also marked the second time in three years that the ACC has pulled off the football/men’s hoops title sweeps. In January, Clemson staked its claim to a win in the College Football Playoff championship game to kick off the latest sweep. Two years ago, it was Clemson again emerging as the kings of college football while North Carolina claimed the 2016-17 men’s basketball national championship.
Since 1990, such a sweep has occurred just five times, with the ACC adding a third to these latest two as the coaches crowned Georgia Tech as co-national champs, along with Colorado, following the 1990 season while Duke earned the title of national champs for the 1990-91 season. The SEC is the only other conference in that span that can make the same claim: Alabama/Kentucky for 2011-12 and Florida in both football and men’s hoops in 2006-07.
If you go back to the early eighties, the ACC adds a fourth such sweep as, again, it was Clemson that was the national champs in football and North Carolina in basketball for 1981-82.
Exactly one month ago today, it was confirmed that Kyle Junior would be transferring from Bowling Green. Now, we know the fifth-year senior defensive end’s expected landing spot.
According to a report from 247Sports.com, Junior has confirmed that he has committed to Oklahoma State and will play his college football for the Cowboys. As he comes to Stillwater as a graduate transfer, Junior will be eligible to play immediately for OSU in 2019.
The upcoming season is Junior’s final year of eligibility.
“The environment and all the people that I met,” the lineman told the website when asked why he opted for the Big 12 OSU. “It was something that all the people I met (mainly coaches) had gone to Oklahoma State and then came back. There is something in the Stillwater water. Everybody loves it there.”
After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound defensive end was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.
I know it may be hard to believe, but yet another college player has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere. Probably.
A North Carolina official has confirmed a 247Sports.com report that Jordan Brown has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That means other football programs can contact Brown without receiving permission from UNC, but would also allow the running back to return to the Tar Heels if he so chooses.
And, as we have stated myriad times in the past, UNC also has the option to strip Brown of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
As a graduate transfer, Brown would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019. This upcoming season will serve as the back’s final year of eligibility.
In 2017, Brown’s 613 rushing yards led the Tar Heels. His production in 2018 dipped to 347 yards, a number that was good for third on the team in Larry Fedora‘s last season as head coach before he was replaced by Mack Brown.
During his time in Chapel Hill, Brown ran for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on 239 attempts.