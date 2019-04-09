Former TCU WR KaVontae Turpin reportedly indicted for misdemeanor assault

Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has been indicted for misdemeanor assault, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The indictment actually came down last month, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office told the paper, and a trial date has not been set.
Turpin allegedly dragged his girlfriend Raiesha Atwater across a Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot and slammed her on the ground on Oct. 20 of last year. He was kicked off the team shortly thereafter.
Turpin was also arrested last March on a domestic violence charge with Atwater as his alleged target, but the TCU said it was not aware of that charge, which took place in New Mexico. He played in seven games for the Frogs last season, and finished the year as the club’s second-leading receiver, hauling in 29 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns. The senior scored 21 touchdowns as a receiver, rusher, punt and kick returner in 42 career games as a Frog.
TCU did not include him in its Pro Day festivities last month. Turpin held his own Pro Day at a Fort Worth high school, and four teams showed up to work him out.
If convicted for the October indict for which he was indicted last month, Turpin would face a maximum of one year in prison and a $4,000 fine. A pre-trial hearing for his March 2018 arrest is scheduled for April 18 in Las Cruces, N.M.