Inclement weather pushes Oklahoma spring game up a day

Spring is a wonderful time of year across this country, unless you live in the south-central portion of the United States and you made outdoor plans on a Saturday. Then, not so much.

Mother Nature quite often picks Saturday as her dumping ground, which caused North Texas to cancel its spring game scheduled for last Saturday and has now forced Oklahoma to move its spring game up a day, from this coming Saturday to Friday night.

“Saturday is going to be a tough day in terms of the weather so this helps our fans and also gives us better conditions to play the game,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I sincerely hope our fans can still support this event as they have in the past. It’s a huge recruiting weekend for us and we want to demonstrate the passion of OU football. The change gives us a little bit of a different atmosphere under the lights so we’re going to embrace that and get excited about it.”

☀️ Switching to night mode.🌙 Spring Game moved to prime time Friday night at the Palace! Concert at 6:30, kickoff at 7:30. More ➡️https://t.co/0zncRdz7bG pic.twitter.com/vMJ7ySt31d — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 9, 2019

The previously-scheduled Lee Brice concert is still on, scheduled to begin an hour before the game. Friday night’s forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s and, most importantly, clear skies.

“Naturally, our preference is to play on Saturday, but the weather was going to subject our fans to difficult conditions, and likely would have prevented many from attending,” AD Joe Castiglione said. “We know that decisions of this kind may inconvenience some, and we regret that very much. At the same time, it truly was the student-athletes and fans we had in mind when we made this call. We hope most of our great fans can still attend the game in what should be much better conditions.”