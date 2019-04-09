Getty Images

WR Kolbi Fuqua signals possible intent to leave Auburn by entering NCAA transfer database

By John Taylor Apr 9, 2019
On April 8, 2017, Kolbi Fuqua committed to play his college football at Auburn. Nearly two years later, Fuqua has decommitted from continuing his collegiate playing career on The Plains.

According to al.com late last week, Fuqua has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what could be an eventual departure from the Tigers. The wide receiver could also decide to pull his name from the portal and remain at AU.

Conversely, the football program has the option to pull Fuqua’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Fuqua was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Fuqua played in one game this past season, and didn’t catch a pass in that very limited action.

TE Jusstis Warren to transfer from Washington

By John Taylor Apr 9, 2019
A desire to get back on the defensive side of the ball has triggered a move for Jusstis Warren.

Warren’s position coach at Washington, Jordan Paopao, confirmed Monday that the fifth-year senior tight end has decided to leave the Huskies and play his final season of college football somewhere other than Seattle. The assistant coach cited “a desire to get on the field, and to move back to defense” as the reason behind the move.

Warren, who leaves as a graduate transfer, had played outside linebacker earlier in his UW career.

Warren has played in 31 games for the Huskies, including 26 of 27 the past two seasons. He caught one pass that went for a two-yard touchdown in 2017, and was credited with a total of nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble as well during his time at UW.

Miami LB Waynmon Steed to undergo knee surgery; timetable for return to be determined

By John Taylor Apr 9, 2019
Just after spring practice had hit the midway point, Miami’s depth in its linebacking corps has taken a hit as well.

The U announced over the weekend that Waynmon Steed sustained an unspecified injury to his left knee at some point recently. As a result of the injury, the redshirt sophomore linebacker will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the unspecified damage.

The school stated in its release that “[a] timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.”

Steed was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Miami native played in five games this past season.

Heading into the spring this year, Steed was viewed as one of The U’s top backup linebackers.

Temple wide receiver announces transfer to West Virginia

By Kevin McGuire Apr 8, 2019
West Virginia is getting ready to add a wide receiver transfer as a new era of Mountaineer football is underway in Morgantown. Sean Ryan, a wide receiver from Temple, announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia Monday afternoon.

“The hardest thing about leaving a program is knowing that you ate leaving a locker room full of outstanding guys,” Ryan said in his statement posted on Twitter. “I have made the decision to transfer out of Temple University and take my talents to THE West Virginia University.”

Ryan, a three-star recruit out of high school, appeared in 10 games last fall as a true freshman so he will not be able to save his 2018 season as a redshirt season. According to NCAA transfer rules, Ryan will be forced to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being ruled eligible to play for West Virginia beginning in 2020. But because he still has a redshirt year at his disposal, Ryan can still have three years of eligibility to play for the Mountaineers once he is eligible to resume playing football.

Ryan caught 12 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown for the Owls last season.

Who will be the next first-time college football national championship coach?

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuire Apr 8, 2019
On Monday night, Virginia and Texas Tech will battle for the men’s basketball national championship. A victory will clinch the first national championship as a head coach for either Virginia head coach Tony Bennett or Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. But if you want college basketball coverage, our friends over at College Basketball Talk have you taken care of. Here, we’ll take the football angle and try to determine what college football coach will be the next to win his first national championship.

First, a refresher of the recent history of championship head coaches. Unless you’ve been sleeping under Howard’s Rock, you know the last four national titles have been split evenly by Nick Saban of Alabama and Dabo Swinney of Clemson. Swinney is the most recent coach to win his first national championship, having done so three seasons ago with a victory over Saban’s Crimson Tide in the 2016 season. Before Swinney, the most recent coach to win his first national title was Jimbo Fisher, then at Florida State, in the 2013 season in the final BCS Championship Game before the College Football Playoff took over. Since the 2010 season, the only other coach to win his first national title was Gene Chizik at Auburn, doing so in the 2010 season with Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton topping the Oregon Ducks in the BCS Championship Game.

There are certainly some obvious candidates to be the next coach to win his first national title. The conversation likely has to begin with Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma. In his first two seasons as head coach of the Sooners, Riley has taken two Big 12 championship teams into the College Football Playoff with a Heisman Trophy quarterback, although the Sooners have yet to win a playoff game. Each time, Oklahoma was eliminated by the national title runner-up. It doesn’t look as though Oklahoma is going to be slowing down any time soon, although the competition just in the conference may improve and make a playoff run a tad more difficult. Tom Herman at Texas could be the most likely coach out of the Big 12 not named Riley to win his first national title.

There are still some coaches to watch in the SEC as well. Kirby Smart has already taken Georgia to the national title game, where they lost in overtime against Alabama two seasons ago. He will certainly be in the mix to win his first national title. He’s even taken out Riley and Oklahoma! Dan Mullen at Florida could be a coach in the running as well, although there may still be some work to do in Gainesville before Florida can crack the four-team playoff field. Or will the football gods align the fates just right for Ed Orgeron to take LSU the distance?

The ACC is tough to find a coach you can feel has a great shot to be the next coach to win his first national title, especially with Clemson continuing to roll for the foreseeable future. The Pac-12 looks like a difficult spot too considering the quality of play in the conference recently. The thought of Mike Leach being the next to win his first national title is fun to dream about though.

But what about the Big Ten? Ryan Day is taking over as head coach of a playoff-worthy candidate at Ohio State this season. Jim Harbaugh should have another strong Big Ten contender to work with this upcoming season. James Franklin and Penn State have a couple hurdles they need to prove they can clear again before making their case, but all three coaches would certainly be on the radar.

Or, if you dare to do so, do you think there is a Group of Five coach out there ready to make the jump to a power conference program and guide them to a national title in the next few years while Saban and Swinney go another couple of championship rounds? Call your shot in the comment section or on Twitter.