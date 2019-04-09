Wyoming announces RB Jevon Bigelow left team ‘for personal reasons

Entering the spring, Jevon Bigelow was viewed as a prime candidate — perhaps the prime candidate — to replace Wyoming’s leading rusher of a year ago. Halfway through the allotted 15 practice sessions, Bigelow is no longer a part of the competition to step into Nico Evans‘ backfield shoes.
In a press release, the Cowboys announced that Bigelow has decided to leave Craig Bohl‘s football program. Other than unspecified “personal reasons,” no trigger for the move away from the Cowboys was given.
“We wish him well in his future, and we wish his family well,” the head coach said in a portion of a statement.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.
Dabo Swinney wants Clemson to play Georgia every year
Georgia and Clemson are scheduled to renew their rivalry in 2024, and then four times over the five seasons from 2029-33, but that isn’t enough for Dabo Swinney‘s liking. The Clemson head coach would like to see his charges play Georgia every year, and you can tell that because he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “We should play Georgia every year if it was up to me. We’re 80 miles, and they need a game, we need a game. We had to travel to Texas A&M last year, when we could have gone 80 miles.”
“For years and years and years, Clemson and Georgia played every year, and somewhere along the line that went away,” Swinney said, which is only partially true. The Tigers and Bulldogs first met in 1897 and have played 63 times in the 121 years since. But from 1962 through 1995, Georgia and Clemson did traverse the 79 winding miles between the schools on a more-or-less annual basis. (Georgia holds a 42-18-4 lead.)
The schools played home-and-homes in 1998-99, 2002-03 and 2013-14 since the expansion of the SEC made out-of-conference scheduling more difficult for Georgia. You probably remember the 2013 game, when a No. 8-ranked Tigers club knocked off No. 5 Georgia 38-35 in Death Valley, a win that became a sign of things to come in the Swinney Dynasty.
Swinney is right, though, that it’s a shame the two sides can’t play right now. Outside of 1980-81 — when Georgia won the national title in ’80 and Clemson in ’81 — the schools have never been as good simultaneously as they are right now; Clemson is 55-4 with four ACC championships, four College Football Playoff appearances and two national titles over its past four seasons, while Georgia is 24-5 with two SEC East crowns, one SEC championship, one College Football Playoff appearance and two New Year’s Six games over its past two. And we have to wait five full seasons to see them play.
“It’s a tough game because they are one of the best teams in the country, but it’sgreat game for the fans, and we have to play people. I’d just as soon play them than have to go all the way somewhere else to get a game.”
In the meantime, Clemson hosts Texas A&M to open this season and has three dates with Notre Dame before it meets Georgia in Atlanta to open the 2024 campaign, in addition to its annual capper against South Carolina. Georgia hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 21 and will meet Virginia (2020) and Oregon (2022) in pseudo-home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before seeing Clemson again.
Rice loses fourth player to grad transfer this offseason
To say that the infamous portal has been particularly unkind to the Rice football program of late would be a massive understatement.
Already this offseason, three Owls — defensive tackle Zach Abercrumbia (HERE), defensive end Roe Wilkins (HERE), running back Emmanuel Esukpa (HERE) — decided to take a graduate transfer away from the university. Monday, that number grew to four as, by way of his personal Twitter account, Justin Bickham announced that he has committed to finishing his collegiate playing career at Iowa State.
Like the three others before him, the fifth-year senior cornerback will head to his new home as a graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility.
Both Oklahoma and Alabama confirmed Tuesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home football series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Norman Sept. 11, 2032, while the Sooners will make the trek to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 10 of the following season.
“Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history, and we are pleased to be able to add a home-and-home series with them to our schedule in 2032 and 2033,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who would be one month shy of his 81st birthday when the first game kicks off, said in a statement. “We played an exciting game with OU this past season in the Orange Bowl and matchups like this are so important to college football. It is not only great for the fans, but our team always enjoys challenges like these outside of SEC play.”
This announcement comes two weeks after it was confirmed that Oklahoma would face Clemson in a future home-and-home scheduled for the 2035 and 2036 seasons.
“The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today’s college football world,” said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in his statement. “My thanks to (Alabama athletic director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport’s history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we’re happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa.”
Kentucky WR Tavin Richardson tweets move to Marshall
This time around, it’s a Group of Five program’s roster that is getting richer at the expense of one from a Power Five school.
On his personal Twitter account Monday afternoon, Tavin Richardson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Marshall. Earlier this offseason, Richardson opted to transfer out of Kentucky.
As a graduate transfer, the fifth-year senior wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Thundering Herd. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Richardson started 25 games during his time with the Wildcats, including 12 in 2018. He totaled 13 receptions for 114 yards this past season and 645 yards and a touchdown on 49 receptions over the last three years in Lexington. His 27 receptions in 2017 were good for second on the team.