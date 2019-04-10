Boise State’s Sam Whitney suffers second serious knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it weren’t for bad luck, Sam Whitney would have no injury luck at all.

A torn patellar tendon in one of Whitney’s knee midway through the 2017 season sidelined the Boise State defensive lineman for the remainder of the year. Tuesday, it was confirmed by Bryan Harsin that Whitney is now being forced to deal with a torn ACL.

The lineman sustained the injury during practice Monday.

“We’re obviously upset for him, a great player, a senior, we’ll figure out what we do moving forward with his situation, and he’s one of our team leaders, too,” the head coach said according to the Idaho Statesman.

The Statesman writes that the fifth-year senior “likely would be granted a sixth year of eligibility, should that be pursued down the road.”

During his time with the Broncos, Whitney has started five of the 23 games in which he played. All five of those starts came during the 2017 season, and 11 of those appearances came this past season.

Whitney has been credited with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble the last three years.