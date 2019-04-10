Dismissed by CMU over academics, ex-Michigan DE Deron Irving-Bey seeking return to Jim McElwain’s team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deron Irving-Bey‘s time in Mount Pleasant might not be over after all.

In mid-February, Irving-Bey was dismissed from Central Michigan over unspecified academic issues. Two months later, first-year Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain has indicated that Irving-Bey, currently enrolled at a junior college, is expected to return to CMU in time for the 2019 season.

From Central Michigan Life, the university’s student newspaper:

He was instructed on some things and got some misinformation,” McElwain said. “Obviously it’s two sides to everything. He could’ve done some things better and he could’ve been informed better.” When reached for comment, Irving-Bey didn’t discuss the specifics. However, he told Central Michigan Life, “(I’m going to) see ya’ll in the fall.” … “We’ve gotten the miscommunication put away, and right now, he’s doing everything he can to get back on this football team,” McElwain said.

Irving-Bey transferred to CMU from Michigan in August of last year. He was forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Irving-Bay was rated as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only one other end was rated higher than Irving-Bay in U-M’s class that year.

Entering the 2019 season, Irving-Bey will be classified as a redshirt sophomore and would be eligible to play for the Chips this year.