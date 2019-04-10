Making room for Sooners? Georgia and FCS school cancel 2023 game

Nobody can accuse Georgia of looking to make their schedule easier. The Bulldogs have regularly been involved with talks for some attractive non-conference matchups in the coming years, and now the SEC East team to beat is dropping an FCS opponent from its future schedule.
In a mutual agreement, Georgia and Indiana State have decided to scrub their 2023 non-conference game scheduled to take place in Athens, according to a report from Athens Banner-Herald. The news comes as Indiana State has come to an agreement to stay closer to home with a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten on the date previously committed to a game at Georgia. Neither school will be on the hook for a buyout for the Georgia-Indiana State game, as Georgia was more than willing to accept the request from Indiana State to back out of the deal to play the Hoosiers.
As it stands right now, the only non-conference game on the slate for Georgia in 2023 is the annual end-of-the-year rivalry game with Georgia Tech, which satisfies the SEC scheduling requirement to face at least one other power conference opponent in regular season play. Of course, Georgia has not been stopping at the bare minimum with the future schedules. Georgia currently has upcoming games against Notre Dame (this fall), Virginia (in Atlanta in 2020), Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State, and Texas in a mixture of one-off games or home-and-home deals.
Georgia is also rumored to be working on scheduling a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners. It just so happens the 2023 slate for non-conference games for the Sooners is wide open at the moment.
How about a matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma sliding into that spot previously reserved for Georgia-Indiana State? In the words of Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the USS Enterprise, make it so!
Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.
A new media rights agreement between the Big 12 and ESPN will land the Big 12 championship game on either ABC or ESPN every season through the 2024 season. The terms of the new agreement will land a number of Big 12 games exclusively on ESPN’s digital subscription platform, ESPN+, with a couple of notable exceptions.
As outlined in the press release from ESPN, every member of the Big 12 will have one regular season football game broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. The exceptions to that plan, as you may have guessed, are Texas and Oklahoma.
While Texas and Oklahoma are exempt from this part of the deal, the Longhorns and Sooners can appear as a road team in games listed on the service. It is just not a guarantee Texas or Oklahoma will be the road team. Although the possibility of having Texas or Oklahoma as a road team in a digital exclusive broadcast, it may still make more sense for ESPN and the Big 12 to have one of the top two brands in the conference appearing on TV and not a subscriber-only digital platform. The broadcast landscape is changing, but it hasn’t quite evolved to the point where it makes more sense to have Texas or Oklahoma exclusively on the digital service when both are legitimate Big 12, and possible playoff, contenders.
“Our institutions are thrilled with the exposure all 10 athletics programs will receive through this Big 12-branded offering,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement. “Our goal was to be forward thinking in the use of technology to create a conference-branded platform and believe this partnership ideally positions the Big 12 now and into the foreseeable future.”
According to a report from Sports Business Journal, ESPN is investing an additional $40 million in the re-worked deal on top of what was previously in play with a previous contract. With the revisions and additions made, the Big 12 stands to receive $22 million per year for the Big 12 championship game broadcast rights, according to the Sports Business Journal. That would make the Big 12 happy after initially being reported to be seeking at least $20 million per year for the conference championship game after FOX backed away from their commitment to airing the game. It was expected ESPN would swoop in for the other half of the games now up for grabs from the previous split deal between the Big 12, FOX, and ESPN.
With Mother Nature not throwing the weekend’s spring football schedule any favors in some regions of the country, Texas A&M has decided to move up the date of the spring game by one day. The Aggies will play their spring game on Friday night with free admission to all fans interested in coming out to see what Jimbo Fisher has going for him at the end of his second spring in College Station.
The latest forecast is calling for some heavy rain and lightning moving through the area on Saturday, when the game was originally scheduled to be played. Obviously, that is nothing to play around with, especially when expecting fans to come out and enjoy the atmosphere.
“We understand that moving an event of this magnitude affects countless individuals and has many logistical challenges; however, getting the game played is important to our fans and our football program,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a released statement. “With Saturday’s weather forecast, we believe it is in the best interest of our fans’ experience and the safety of our student athletes to move the game to Friday.”
Fans who purchased tickets to the spring game will be refunded by the university in the coming weeks.
Texas A&M isn’t the only school adjusting its spring game schedule this weekend. Yesterday, Oklahoma announced a similar plan to move the spring game to Friday night in Norman for the same weather-related reason.
Deron Irving-Bey‘s time in Mount Pleasant might not be over after all.
In mid-February, Irving-Bey was dismissed from Central Michigan over unspecified academic issues. Two months later, first-year Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain has indicated that Irving-Bey, currently enrolled at a junior college, is expected to return to CMU in time for the 2019 season.
From Central Michigan Life, the university’s student newspaper:
He was instructed on some things and got some misinformation,” McElwain said. “Obviously it’s two sides to everything. He could’ve done some things better and he could’ve been informed better.”
When reached for comment, Irving-Bey didn’t discuss the specifics. However, he told Central Michigan Life, “(I’m going to) see ya’ll in the fall.”
…
“We’ve gotten the miscommunication put away, and right now, he’s doing everything he can to get back on this football team,” McElwain said.
Irving-Bey transferred to CMU from Michigan in August of last year. He was forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Irving-Bay was rated as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only one other end was rated higher than Irving-Bay in U-M’s class that year.
Entering the 2019 season, Irving-Bey will be classified as a redshirt sophomore and would be eligible to play for the Chips this year.
A sexual assault cloud is once again hanging over the Utah State football program.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, cornerback Lamar Dawson has been charged with rape in connection to an incident that occurred around Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The charge is a first-degree felony and involves Dawson allegedly having sexual intercourse with a woman too intoxicated to give consent.
From KSL.com:
On Feb. 14, Dawson exchanged several text messages with a woman who stated multiple times that she was very drunk, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in 1st District Court. Dawson then asks the woman if he can come over to her residence, the charges state. The woman eventually agreed but told Dawson, “don’t expect sex because I’m not in the right mindset to make that decision,” the charges state.
Dawson, however, later told police that he did have sex with the woman that night, even though he told her the next morning that they did not, according to the charges.
“When asked why he lied to (her) about having sex, he stated he was afraid she was trying to ‘pin’ something on him,” the charges state. “Mr. Dawson denied that (she) was so drunk that she didn’t know what she was doing.”
Investigators noted that when the woman was examined at a local hospital 10 hours after the alleged assault, the woman still had a blood-alcohol content of .04 percent, according to charging documents.
Dawson has yet to be arrested by Logan police as the department believes the Illinois native is in the process of heading back to Chicago. As police searched for Dawson in late March, they learned through the USU athletic department that the cornerback had been suspended by the football program. No reason for the suspension was given, and it’s unclear if it’s related to the alleged rape.
Dawson joined the Aggies in June of last year, but took a redshirt for the 2018 season. He is no longer listed on USU’s online roster.