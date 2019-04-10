Making room for Sooners? Georgia, FCS school cancel 2023 game

Nobody can accuse Georgia of looking to make their schedule easier. The Bulldogs have regularly been involved with talks for some attractive non-conference matchups in the coming years, and now the SEC East team to beat is dropping an FCS opponent from its future schedule.

In a mutual agreement, Georgia and Indiana State have decided to scrub their 2023 non-conference game scheduled to take place in Athens, according to a report from Athens Banner-Herald. The news comes as Indiana State has come to an agreement to stay closer to home with a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten on the date previously committed to a game at Georgia. Neither school will be on the hook for a buyout for the Georgia-Indiana State game, as Georgia was more than willing to accept the request from Indiana State to back out of the deal to play the Hoosiers.

As it stands right now, the only non-conference game on the slate for Georgia in 2023 is the annual end-of-the-year rivalry game with Georgia Tech, which satisfies the SEC scheduling requirement to face at least one other power conference opponent in regular season play. Of course, Georgia has not been stopping at the bare minimum with the future schedules. Georgia currently has upcoming games against Notre Dame (this fall), Virginia (in Atlanta in 2020), Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State, and Texas in a mixture of one-off games or home-and-home deals.

Georgia is also rumored to be working on scheduling a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners. It just so happens the 2023 slate for non-conference games for the Sooners is wide open at the moment.

How about a matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma sliding into that spot previously reserved for Georgia-Indiana State? In the words of Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the USS Enterprise, make it so!

Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.

