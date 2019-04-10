Mother Nature forces Texas A&M to move spring game to Friday night

With Mother Nature not throwing the weekend’s spring football schedule any favors in some regions of the country, Texas A&M has decided to move up the date of the spring game by one day. The Aggies will play their spring game on Friday night with free admission to all fans interested in coming out to see what Jimbo Fisher has going for him at the end of his second spring in College Station.

The latest forecast is calling for some heavy rain and lightning moving through the area on Saturday, when the game was originally scheduled to be played. Obviously, that is nothing to play around with, especially when expecting fans to come out and enjoy the atmosphere.

“We understand that moving an event of this magnitude affects countless individuals and has many logistical challenges; however, getting the game played is important to our fans and our football program,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a released statement. “With Saturday’s weather forecast, we believe it is in the best interest of our fans’ experience and the safety of our student athletes to move the game to Friday.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the spring game will be refunded by the university in the coming weeks.

Texas A&M isn’t the only school adjusting its spring game schedule this weekend. Yesterday, Oklahoma announced a similar plan to move the spring game to Friday night in Norman for the same weather-related reason.

