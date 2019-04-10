NCAA grants Oklahoma WR Nick Basquine a sixth season

Thanks to the never-ending benevolence and even-handedness of the NCAA, Nick Basquine‘s collegiate career has been extended.
Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday that Basquine’s waiver for a sixth season of eligibility has been approved by The Association, meaning the wide receiver can play for the Sooners in 2019. Without the waiver, Basquine’s playing days at this level would’ve been over.
The decision to grant the sixth season was really a no-brainer as Basquine redshirted in 2014, didn’t play at all in 2015 and then suffered an Achilles injury during summer camp prior to the start of the 2017 season that sidelined him for the entire year.
Basquine has played in 27 games during his injury-plagued time in Norman, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came in a 2016 season that saw him set career highs in receptions (20), yards (265) and touchdowns (two).
This past season, Basquine caught seven passes for 134 yards.
First-year head coach Mike Locksley‘s Maryland defense has slammed headfirst into its first significant roadblock of the 2019 offseason.
Tuesday, Locksley confirmed that Antwaine Richardson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in one of his knees and will undergo surgery later this week to repair the damage. Richardson, who tore an ACL in high school as well, suffered the injury this past Saturday.
As a result of the injury and subsequent rehabilitation, the defensive back is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
“Losing him obviously is a guy that has played a lot of football around here,” Locksley said according to the Baltimore Sun. “[He] has shown tremendous leadership, so we’ll obviously miss that experience and leadership he brought to the table for us from the defensive side of the ball.”
A rising fourth-year senior, Richardson has started 13 games the past two seasons, with 10 of those starts coming at safety in 2018. His 41 tackles were fifth on the team, while he also accounted for an interception and two pass breakups.
Richardson does have a redshirt available, which means he could return to play for the Terrapins in 2020.
The author of one of the most noteworthy flip-flops of the offseason has finally spoken publicly about his much-discussed about-face.
In late December, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
Nearly three months after reversing course, Thomas addressed the media and explained his reasoning for returning to The U.
“To just finish what I started,’’ the talented wideout said according to the Miami Herald, “because I made a commitment that I was going to come here my freshman year. I just wanted things to be great again. …
“I wanted to take that advantage again like I did my freshman year when they offered me in the first place. I wanted to keep that tradition going.”
Because Thomas never actually enrolled in and attended classes at Illinois, he is eligible to play for Miami in 2019.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.
As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
As has many a football program this spring, Syracuse’s depth has taken a bit of an injury hit.
By way of Syracuse Post-Standard, head coach Dino Babers has confirmed that Chris Elmore was set to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair an unspecified lower-body injury. Elmore sustained the injury during a spring practice session around this time last week.
The newspaper writes that the fullback/tight end “left the Ensley Athletic Center that day using a crutch and wearing a wrap on his knee.” He was seen earlier this week on crutches and with a wrap on the same day.
No timeline has been given for the true junior’s return to football activity.
In 23 appearances the past two seasons, Elmore has scored three touchdowns on his 26 carries. He’s run for 63 yards and caught one pass for another six.
Spring is a wonderful time of year across this country, unless you live in the south-central portion of the United States and you made outdoor plans on a Saturday. Then, not so much.
Mother Nature quite often picks Saturday as her dumping ground, which caused North Texas to cancel its spring game scheduled for last Saturday and has now forced Oklahoma to move its spring game up a day, from this coming Saturday to Friday night.
“Saturday is going to be a tough day in terms of the weather so this helps our fans and also gives us better conditions to play the game,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I sincerely hope our fans can still support this event as they have in the past. It’s a huge recruiting weekend for us and we want to demonstrate the passion of OU football. The change gives us a little bit of a different atmosphere under the lights so we’re going to embrace that and get excited about it.”
The previously-scheduled Lee Brice concert is still on, scheduled to begin an hour before the game. Friday night’s forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s and, most importantly, clear skies.
“Naturally, our preference is to play on Saturday, but the weather was going to subject our fans to difficult conditions, and likely would have prevented many from attending,” AD Joe Castiglione said. “We know that decisions of this kind may inconvenience some, and we regret that very much. At the same time, it truly was the student-athletes and fans we had in mind when we made this call. We hope most of our great fans can still attend the game in what should be much better conditions.”