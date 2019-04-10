NCAA grants Oklahoma WR Nick Basquine a sixth season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to the never-ending benevolence and even-handedness of the NCAA, Nick Basquine‘s collegiate career has been extended.

Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday that Basquine’s waiver for a sixth season of eligibility has been approved by The Association, meaning the wide receiver can play for the Sooners in 2019. Without the waiver, Basquine’s playing days at this level would’ve been over.

The decision to grant the sixth season was really a no-brainer as Basquine redshirted in 2014, didn’t play at all in 2015 and then suffered an Achilles injury during summer camp prior to the start of the 2017 season that sidelined him for the entire year.

Basquine has played in 27 games during his injury-plagued time in Norman, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came in a 2016 season that saw him set career highs in receptions (20), yards (265) and touchdowns (two).

This past season, Basquine caught seven passes for 134 yards.