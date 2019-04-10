Suspended Utah State CB Lamar Dawson facing rape charge

A sexual assault cloud is once again hanging over the Utah State football program.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, cornerback Lamar Dawson has been charged with rape in connection to an incident that occurred around Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The charge is a first-degree felony and involves Dawson allegedly having sexual intercourse with a woman too intoxicated to give consent.
From KSL.com:
On Feb. 14, Dawson exchanged several text messages with a woman who stated multiple times that she was very drunk, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in 1st District Court. Dawson then asks the woman if he can come over to her residence, the charges state. The woman eventually agreed but told Dawson, “don’t expect sex because I’m not in the right mindset to make that decision,” the charges state.
Dawson, however, later told police that he did have sex with the woman that night, even though he told her the next morning that they did not, according to the charges.
“When asked why he lied to (her) about having sex, he stated he was afraid she was trying to ‘pin’ something on him,” the charges state. “Mr. Dawson denied that (she) was so drunk that she didn’t know what she was doing.”
Investigators noted that when the woman was examined at a local hospital 10 hours after the alleged assault, the woman still had a blood-alcohol content of .04 percent, according to charging documents.
Dawson has yet to be arrested by Logan police as the department believes the Illinois native is in the process of heading back to Chicago. As police searched for Dawson in late March, they learned through the USU athletic department that the cornerback had been suspended by the football program. No reason for the suspension was given, and it’s unclear if it’s related to the alleged rape.
Dawson joined the Aggies in June of last year, but took a redshirt for the 2018 season. He is no longer listed on USU’s online roster.
Deron Irving-Bey‘s time in Mount Pleasant might not be over after all.
In mid-February, Irving-Bey was dismissed from Central Michigan over unspecified academic issues. Two months later, first-year Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain has indicated that Irving-Bey, currently enrolled at a junior college, is expected to return to CMU in time for the 2019 season.
From Central Michigan Life, the university’s student newspaper:
He was instructed on some things and got some misinformation,” McElwain said. “Obviously it’s two sides to everything. He could’ve done some things better and he could’ve been informed better.”
When reached for comment, Irving-Bey didn’t discuss the specifics. However, he told Central Michigan Life, “(I’m going to) see ya’ll in the fall.”
…
“We’ve gotten the miscommunication put away, and right now, he’s doing everything he can to get back on this football team,” McElwain said.
Irving-Bey transferred to CMU from Michigan in August of last year. He was forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Irving-Bay was rated as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only one other end was rated higher than Irving-Bay in U-M’s class that year.
Entering the 2019 season, Irving-Bey will be classified as a redshirt sophomore and would be eligible to play for the Chips this year.
If it weren’t for bad luck, Sam Whitney would have no injury luck at all.
A torn patellar tendon in one of Whitney’s knee midway through the 2017 season sidelined the Boise State defensive lineman for the remainder of the year. Tuesday, it was confirmed by Bryan Harsin that Whitney is now being forced to deal with a torn ACL.
The lineman sustained the injury during practice Monday.
“We’re obviously upset for him, a great player, a senior, we’ll figure out what we do moving forward with his situation, and he’s one of our team leaders, too,” the head coach said according to the Idaho Statesman.
The Statesman writes that the fifth-year senior “likely would be granted a sixth year of eligibility, should that be pursued down the road.”
During his time with the Broncos, Whitney has started five of the 23 games in which he played. All five of those starts came during the 2017 season, and 11 of those appearances came this past season.
Whitney has been credited with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble the last three years.
Thanks to the never-ending benevolence and even-handedness of the NCAA, Nick Basquine‘s collegiate career has been extended.
Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday that Basquine’s waiver for a sixth season of eligibility has been approved by The Association, meaning the wide receiver can play for the Sooners in 2019. Without the waiver, Basquine’s playing days at this level would’ve been over.
The decision to grant the sixth season was really a no-brainer as Basquine redshirted in 2014, didn’t play at all in 2015 and then suffered an Achilles injury during summer camp prior to the start of the 2017 season that sidelined him for the entire year.
Basquine has played in 27 games during his injury-plagued time in Norman, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came in a 2016 season that saw him set career highs in receptions (20), yards (265) and touchdowns (two).
This past season, Basquine caught seven passes for 134 yards.
First-year head coach Mike Locksley‘s Maryland defense has slammed headfirst into its first significant roadblock of the 2019 offseason.
Tuesday, Locksley confirmed that Antwaine Richardson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in one of his knees and will undergo surgery later this week to repair the damage. Richardson, who tore an ACL in high school as well, suffered the injury this past Saturday.
As a result of the injury and subsequent rehabilitation, the defensive back is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
“Losing him obviously is a guy that has played a lot of football around here,” Locksley said according to the Baltimore Sun. “[He] has shown tremendous leadership, so we’ll obviously miss that experience and leadership he brought to the table for us from the defensive side of the ball.”
A rising fourth-year senior, Richardson has started 13 games the past two seasons, with 10 of those starts coming at safety in 2018. His 41 tackles were fifth on the team, while he also accounted for an interception and two pass breakups.
Richardson does have a redshirt available, which means he could return to play for the Terrapins in 2020.