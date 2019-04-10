Syracuse’s Chris Elmore undergoes surgery

As has many a football program this spring, Syracuse’s depth has taken a bit of an injury hit.
By way of Syracuse Post-Standard, head coach Dino Babers has confirmed that Chris Elmore was set to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair an unspecified lower-body injury. Elmore sustained the injury during a spring practice session around this time last week.
The newspaper writes that the fullback/tight end “left the Ensley Athletic Center that day using a crutch and wearing a wrap on his knee.” He was seen earlier this week on crutches and with a wrap on the same day.
No timeline has been given for the true junior’s return to football activity.
In 23 appearances the past two seasons, Elmore has scored three touchdowns on his 26 carries. He’s run for 63 yards and caught one pass for another six.
Inclement weather pushes Oklahoma spring game up a day
Spring is a wonderful time of year across this country, unless you live in the south-central portion of the United States and you made outdoor plans on a Saturday. Then, not so much.
Mother Nature quite often picks Saturday as her dumping ground, which caused North Texas to cancel its spring game scheduled for last Saturday and has now forced Oklahoma to move its spring game up a day, from this coming Saturday to Friday night.
“Saturday is going to be a tough day in terms of the weather so this helps our fans and also gives us better conditions to play the game,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I sincerely hope our fans can still support this event as they have in the past. It’s a huge recruiting weekend for us and we want to demonstrate the passion of OU football. The change gives us a little bit of a different atmosphere under the lights so we’re going to embrace that and get excited about it.”
☀️ Switching to night mode.🌙
Spring Game moved to prime time Friday night at the Palace!
The previously-scheduled Lee Brice concert is still on, scheduled to begin an hour before the game. Friday night’s forecast calls for temperatures in the low 60s and, most importantly, clear skies.
“Naturally, our preference is to play on Saturday, but the weather was going to subject our fans to difficult conditions, and likely would have prevented many from attending,” AD Joe Castiglione said. “We know that decisions of this kind may inconvenience some, and we regret that very much. At the same time, it truly was the student-athletes and fans we had in mind when we made this call. We hope most of our great fans can still attend the game in what should be much better conditions.”
Former TCU WR KaVontae Turpin reportedly indicted for misdemeanor assault
Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpinhas been indicted for misdemeanor assault, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The indictment actually came down last month, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office told the paper, and a trial date has not been set.
Turpin allegedly dragged his girlfriend Raiesha Atwater across a Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot and slammed her on the ground on Oct. 20 of last year. He was kicked off the team shortly thereafter.
Turpin was also arrested last March on a domestic violence charge with Atwater as his alleged target, but the TCU said it was not aware of that charge, which took place in New Mexico. He played in seven games for the Frogs last season, and finished the year as the club’s second-leading receiver, hauling in 29 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns. The senior scored 21 touchdowns as a receiver, rusher, punt and kick returner in 42 career games as a Frog.
TCU did not include him in its Pro Day festivities last month. Turpin held his own Pro Day at a Fort Worth high school, and four teams showed up to work him out.
If convicted for the October indict for which he was indicted last month, Turpin would face a maximum of one year in prison and a $4,000 fine. A pre-trial hearing for his March 2018 arrest is scheduled for April 18 in Las Cruces, N.M.
Dabo Swinney wants Clemson to play Georgia every year
Georgia and Clemson are scheduled to renew their rivalry in 2024, and then four times over the five seasons from 2029-33, but that isn’t enough for Dabo Swinney‘s liking. The Clemson head coach would like to see his charges play Georgia every year, and you can tell that because he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “We should play Georgia every year if it was up to me. We’re 80 miles, and they need a game, we need a game. We had to travel to Texas A&M last year, when we could have gone 80 miles.”
“For years and years and years, Clemson and Georgia played every year, and somewhere along the line that went away,” Swinney said, which is only partially true. The Tigers and Bulldogs first met in 1897 and have played 63 times in the 121 years since. But from 1962 through 1995, Georgia and Clemson did traverse the 79 winding miles between the schools on a more-or-less annual basis. (Georgia holds a 42-18-4 lead.)
The schools played home-and-homes in 1998-99, 2002-03 and 2013-14 since the expansion of the SEC made out-of-conference scheduling more difficult for Georgia. You probably remember the 2013 game, when a No. 8-ranked Tigers club knocked off No. 5 Georgia 38-35 in Death Valley, a win that became a sign of things to come in the Swinney Dynasty.
Swinney is right, though, that it’s a shame the two sides can’t play right now. Outside of 1980-81 — when Georgia won the national title in ’80 and Clemson in ’81 — the schools have never been as good simultaneously as they are right now; Clemson is 55-4 with four ACC championships, four College Football Playoff appearances and two national titles over its past four seasons, while Georgia is 24-5 with two SEC East crowns, one SEC championship, one College Football Playoff appearance and two New Year’s Six games over its past two. And we have to wait five full seasons to see them play.
“It’s a tough game because they are one of the best teams in the country, but it’sgreat game for the fans, and we have to play people. I’d just as soon play them than have to go all the way somewhere else to get a game.”
In the meantime, Clemson hosts Texas A&M to open this season and has three dates with Notre Dame before it meets Georgia in Atlanta to open the 2024 campaign, in addition to its annual capper against South Carolina. Georgia hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 21 and will meet Virginia (2020) and Oregon (2022) in pseudo-home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before seeing Clemson again.
Wyoming announces RB Jevon Bigelow left team ‘for personal reasons
Entering the spring, Jevon Bigelow was viewed as a prime candidate — perhaps the prime candidate — to replace Wyoming’s leading rusher of a year ago. Halfway through the allotted 15 practice sessions, Bigelow is no longer a part of the competition to step into Nico Evans‘ backfield shoes.
In a press release, the Cowboys announced that Bigelow has decided to leave Craig Bohl‘s football program. Other than unspecified “personal reasons,” no trigger for the move away from the Cowboys was given.
“We wish him well in his future, and we wish his family well,” the head coach said in a portion of a statement.
As a true freshman this past season, Bigelow rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. The yardage was good for fourth on the team.