Getty Images

Colorado DL transfer granted immediate eligibility at Oklahoma State

By John TaylorApr 11, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oklahoma State will see an immediate benefit from a veteran addition to its roster.

In confirming his son’s transfer from Colorado to Oklahoma State earlier this offseason, the father of Israel Antwine stated that the defensive lineman would be seeking a hardship waiver from the NCAA that would grant immediate eligibility in Stillwater.  Wednesday, the father, Dwayne Antwine, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the waiver has been approved by The Association.

In applying for a waiver, Antwine and OSU had cited a major overhaul of the coaching and support staff at Colorado as the basis for the application.  Mike MacIntyre was fired by CU in the middle of November, ultimately replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

Including this season, Antwine will have three years of eligibility remaining.  He’ll also have his redshirt if needed.

Coming out of high school in Oklahoma City, Antwine was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, the lineman started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games.

Four-star 2019 Nebraska LB facing ‘lengthy recovery’ from injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 11, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

One of the highest-rated members of Scott Frost‘s second recruiting class in Lincoln will have a significant health hurdle to navigate before seeing the field for his home-state school.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Nick Henrich is facing a “rather lengthy recovery” after undergoing surgery to repair an unspecified shoulder injury.  Henrich, an early enrollee, sustained the injury during a spring practice session earlier this month.

Despite the ominous-sounding recovery process, Frost seemed mildly optimistic that the linebacker will be available at some point in September.

“He should be back about the time the season starts,” the head coach stated, “so it depends on his recovery when we’ll be able to get him up and going again.”

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2019 recruiting class, Henrich was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nebraska; the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country; and the No. 146 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only one 2019 signee, running back Wandale Robinson, was rated higher than Henrich in NU’s class this year.

Nebraska’s Maurice Washington appears in California court over revenge-porn case

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 11, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

As Nebraska gets set to put the finishing touches on its 15 practice sessions with its annual spring game, Maurice Washington will be a non-participant as he continues dealing with a legal issue out on the Left Coast.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom Wednesday, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during yesterday’s arraignment.  A spokesman for the Santa Clara County Superior Court told the Omaha World-Herald that Washington’s next hearing is currently scheduled for May 13 as the plaintiffs and defense work through the representation issues.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue.  In also confirming that Washington will not play in this Saturday’s spring game, the head coach stated Wednesday that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added of the back’s legal entanglement.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

South Carolina QB Darius Douglas enters transfer portal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 South Carolina at Georgia
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 11, 2019, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

South Carolina’s quarterback room will have one less occupied chair during the positional group’s next sit down.

It was confirmed this week that Darius Douglas has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the first step in a potential move away from the Gamecocks and to another football program.  The quarterback, who came to USC as a walk-on, could also opt to take his name out of the portal, although the fact that he’s seeking to leave for a better opportunity at playing time, likely at a lower level of football, would probably preclude a change of heart.

With returning starter Jake Bentley, touted four-star 2019 signee Ryan Hilinski and four-star 2018 signee Dakereon Joyner, among others, on the depth chart, Douglas faced a significant uphill climb to even crack the three-deep exiting spring.

Making room for Sooners? Georgia, FCS school cancel 2023 game

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 10, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nobody can accuse Georgia of looking to make their schedule easier. The Bulldogs have regularly been involved with talks for some attractive non-conference matchups in the coming years, and now the SEC East team to beat is dropping an FCS opponent from its future schedule.

In a mutual agreement, Georgia and Indiana State have decided to scrub their 2023 non-conference game scheduled to take place in Athens, according to a report from Athens Banner-Herald. The news comes as Indiana State has come to an agreement to stay closer to home with a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten on the date previously committed to a game at Georgia. Neither school will be on the hook for a buyout for the Georgia-Indiana State game, as Georgia was more than willing to accept the request from Indiana State to back out of the deal to play the Hoosiers.

As it stands right now, the only non-conference game on the slate for Georgia in 2023 is the annual end-of-the-year rivalry game with Georgia Tech, which satisfies the SEC scheduling requirement to face at least one other power conference opponent in regular season play. Of course, Georgia has not been stopping at the bare minimum with the future schedules. Georgia currently has upcoming games against Notre Dame (this fall), Virginia (in Atlanta in 2020), Oregon, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State, and Texas in a mixture of one-off games or home-and-home deals.

Georgia is also rumored to be working on scheduling a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners. It just so happens the 2023 slate for non-conference games for the Sooners is wide open at the moment.

How about a matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma sliding into that spot previously reserved for Georgia-Indiana State? In the words of Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the USS Enterprise, make it so!

Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.