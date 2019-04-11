Florida DE Andrew Chatfield thinks Miami is ‘just another team’ and no challenge for Gators

It may be the middle of April but spring practice no excuse for not posting a little bulletin board material in the Sunshine State.

The latest salvo came courtesy of Florida defensive end Andrew Chatfield, who seems to think the opener against in-state rival Miami will hardly be the kind of game that many are expecting between the two national powers.

“Well, I don’t really see them as a challenge,” Chatfield said, per 247Sports. “I just see them as another team really, because I feel like my whole team, we face SEC teams, big-boy teams. They faced one SEC team, and they got smashed by LSU last time I checked. But it’s whatever though, it’s just another game.”

Now that is a quote that would do Steve Spurrier proud. In fact, since the self-proclaimed recent AAF champion coach is now a full-time ambassador for the Gators, it probably does do him quite proud.

Making things even better is the fact that the redshirt freshman hails from Fort Lauderdale and had his recruitment come down to UF and, you guessed it, the Hurricanes. Chatfield is probably too young to remember when the series had national title implications back in the day nor the fact that UM has won five of the last six since 2001, including an upset in the last meeting six years ago.

No matter though, we’re sure new Miami head coach Manny Diaz will have no issue plastering this quote on every palm tree and locker in Coral Gables between now and game time on August 24th. It seems the season opener in college football in 2019 might be even more interesting than we first thought.