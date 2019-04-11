Michigan assistant goes off on former Wolverine who defected to Ohio State coaching staff

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is one of the best in all of college football but the annual Big Game could prove to be the most bitter yet between the two Big Ten foes.

At least it feels like it based on the comments of one assistant.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wolverines assistant Chris Partridge mixed absolutely no words about his feelings on former co-workers Al Washington and Greg Mattison, who both defected from Ann Arbor to take a spot on Ryan Day’s new Buckeyes staff in Columbus.

“I want to be candid. Those guys left and it was another shot. It wasn’t OK,” Partridge said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “That’s how I feel. I’m not speaking for anyone else. I’m ultra-motivated and I make sure my guys, whenever I get in front of them, they hear it. … I want to take this thing, hit it in the mouth and go get it. I just think each person is motivated in their own way, but I know my personal opinion. I’m going to coach harder than I ever imagined I could coach.

“I’ve got blood in my mouth… I don’t wake up a day and not think about it.”

Talk about throwing gasoline on an already large fire between the two schools and fan bases.

It should be noted that head coach Jim Harbaugh had weighted in on the staff losses earlier this spring and was slightly more diplomatic on the subject while still expressing his displeasure. One thing seems certain, that pre- and post-game handshake — or lack thereof — is going to be very interesting to watch at the Big House this fall when the two sides get together again.