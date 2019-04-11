Michigan assistant goes off on former Wolverines who defected to Ohio State coaching staff

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is one of the best in all of college football but the annual Big Game could prove to be the most bitter yet between the two Big Ten foes.
At least it feels like it based on the comments of one assistant.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wolverines assistant Chris Partridge mixed absolutely no words about his feelings on former co-workers Al Washington and Greg Mattison, who both defected from Ann Arbor to take a spot on Ryan Day’s new Buckeyes staff in Columbus.
“I want to be candid. Those guys left and it was another shot. It wasn’t OK,” Partridge said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “That’s how I feel. I’m not speaking for anyone else. I’m ultra-motivated and I make sure my guys, whenever I get in front of them, they hear it. … I want to take this thing, hit it in the mouth and go get it. I just think each person is motivated in their own way, but I know my personal opinion. I’m going to coach harder than I ever imagined I could coach.
“I’ve got blood in my mouth… I don’t wake up a day and not think about it.”
Talk about throwing gasoline on an already large fire between the two schools and fan bases.
It should be noted that head coach Jim Harbaugh had weighted in on the staff losses earlier this spring and was slightly more diplomatic on the subject while still expressing his displeasure. One thing seems certain, that pre- and post-game handshake — or lack thereof — is going to be very interesting to watch at the Big House this fall when the two sides get together again.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith enters the 2019 season on the hot seat but he certainly isn’t going down without a fight. You could certainly say he’s fighting on Thursday afternoon.
Such is the case after the Illini landed a big transfer pickup in Oluwole Betiku Jr., a former five-star recruit at USC who will be making the jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten after recently visiting the program.
While going from Los Angeles to Champaign is the culture shocks of all culture shocks, there is a connection that undoubtedly played a role in luring Betiku back East in Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark, who used to be a graduate assistant with the Trojans.
The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility to use at Illinois and is coming off a hip injury that cost him all of 2018. He played in a total of 14 games at USC but recorded just two tackles after being ranked by 247Sports as a five-star and No. 15 overall recruit in the country back in the class of 2016. Betiku figures to be a potential starter opposite of fellow Illini end Bobby Roundtree this season.
It’s déjà vu all over again when it comes to a Conference USA school adding a transfer from the same ACC program.
Earlier this week, wide receiver Eric Kumah, who in January announced his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech, tweeted that he would continue his collegiate playing career at Old Dominion. On Twitter Wednesday night, Chris Cunningham (pictured, center), a teammate of Kumah at Tech, announced that he has decided to transfer to, you guessed it, Old Dominion.
As a graduate transfer, Cunningham will be eligible to play immediately at ODU in 2019.
Primarily a blocking tight end, Cunningham started a pair of games in 2018 for the Hokies and finished the season with 74 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. He leaves Blacksburg with 22 receptions for 297 yards and seven touchdowns in his career — including one (pictured, center) against his new school.
A subplot in these twin roster developments? Old Dominion beat then-No. 13 Virginia Tech last season to earn that football program’s first-ever win over a Power Five school. An even better subplot? ODU will face Tech in Week 2 of the 2019 season — and Cunningham and Kumah will be eligible to play against their former team in Blacksburg.
Oklahoma State will see an immediate benefit from a veteran addition to its roster.
In confirming his son’s transfer from Colorado to Oklahoma State earlier this offseason, the father of Israel Antwine stated that the defensive lineman would be seeking a hardship waiver from the NCAA that would grant immediate eligibility in Stillwater. Wednesday, the father, Dwayne Antwine, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the waiver has been approved by The Association.
In applying for a waiver, Antwine and OSU had cited a major overhaul of the coaching and support staff at Colorado as the basis for the application. Mike MacIntyre was fired by CU in the middle of November, ultimately replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
Including this season, Antwine will have three years of eligibility remaining. He’ll also have his redshirt if needed.
Coming out of high school in Oklahoma City, Antwine was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman, the lineman started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games.
One of the highest-rated members of Scott Frost‘s second recruiting class in Lincoln will have a significant health hurdle to navigate before seeing the field for his home-state school.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Nick Henrich is facing a “rather lengthy recovery” after undergoing surgery to repair an unspecified shoulder injury. Henrich, an early enrollee, sustained the injury during a spring practice session earlier this month.
Despite the ominous-sounding recovery process, Frost seemed mildly optimistic that the linebacker will be available at some point in September.
“He should be back about the time the season starts,” the head coach stated, “so it depends on his recovery when we’ll be able to get him up and going again.”
A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2019 recruiting class, Henrich was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nebraska; the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country; and the No. 146 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one 2019 signee, running back Wandale Robinson, was rated higher than Henrich in NU’s class this year.