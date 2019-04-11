Nebraska’s Maurice Washington appears in California court over revenge-porn case

As Nebraska gets set to put the finishing touches on its 15 practice sessions with its annual spring game, Maurice Washington will be a non-participant as he continues dealing with a legal issue out on the Left Coast.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom Wednesday, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago. In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during yesterday’s arraignment. A spokesman for the Santa Clara County Superior Court told the Omaha World-Herald that Washington’s next hearing is currently scheduled for May 13 as the plaintiffs and defense work through the representation issues.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue. In also confirming that Washington will not play in this Saturday’s spring game, the head coach stated Wednesday that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added of the back’s legal entanglement.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.