College Football Playoff director estimates it costs a city as much as $16 million to host national title game

Minneapolis earned rave reviews this past week as the city hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium but leaders from across the Twin Cities are already aiming their sights on holding another big event in the area: the, um, other final four — the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The area was up for the bidding on the upcoming 2020 title game several years ago but ultimately lost out to New Orleans. Based on a recent Star Tribune interview with CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock, it sounds like Minneapolis has a chance to be in the running whenever the bid process (such as it is) comes back open in a few years.
While that should come as no surprise given that it is one of only a handful of “northern” venues in the country that could host college football’s ultimate prize, perhaps the most interesting note that emerged from the interview was the estimated cost some of the cities need to be prepared to pony up if they want to land the CFP:
Hancock also said it’s probably better if a city doesn’t host any combination of the Super Bowl, Final Four and CFP back-to-back-to-back, as it “does stress the resources of the city in terms of finances and also in terms of volunteer manpower.” He estimated a city’s investment for hosting a CFP as $12 million to $16 million, though cities expect to make that back in tourism dollars. Only a few cities have pulled that off in conjunction with a Final Four and Super Bowl, such as Phoenix from 2015-17 and Atlanta from 2018-20.
All things considered, $12-16 million isn’t too surprising a number when you add up all the things like branding, police escorts, practice facility time and all the other mundane items that are all a part of the build up to the big game itself at a big stadium. We’re guessing some cities that are used to big events like New Orleans could lean toward the lower end of the scale while this past January’s trip to the Bay Area had to come at the more premium end of the spectrum.
The future sites of the game have already been announced through 2024 but CFP officials have been tight-lipped about the future of the bidding process. Who knows, perhaps by then they’ll have a lot more on their plates to consider like handling eight teams in the postseason prior to the big game…
Talking about stripes is something you typically associate with schools outfitted by adidas but Missouri is hoping to change that around a bit this week.
Ahead of the Tigers upcoming spring game, the school unveiled an updated helmet for the team in 2019 that features a much wider stripe, a new ‘Make it Right’ sticker on the back and a secondary throw back design with the old tiger paw logo to boot.
In case you were wondering, that ‘Make it Right’ sticker is indeed a message about the school’s upcoming appeal with the NCAA regarding the team’s 2019 bowl ban and associated penalties from their recent infractions case. Given how these things can sometimes stretch for months at a time, it’s unknown whether the team will sport the sticker for the regular season but you can definitely bet the entire program will be wanting to use Saturday’s spring game in Columbia to send a message to the folks in Indianapolis well beyond the decal.
It may be the middle of April but spring practice no excuse for not posting a little bulletin board material in the Sunshine State.
The latest salvo came courtesy of Florida defensive end Andrew Chatfield, who seems to think the opener against in-state rival Miami will hardly be the kind of game that many are expecting between the two national powers.
“Well, I don’t really see them as a challenge,” Chatfield said, per 247Sports. “I just see them as another team really, because I feel like my whole team, we face SEC teams, big-boy teams. They faced one SEC team, and they got smashed by LSU last time I checked. But it’s whatever though, it’s just another game.”
Now that is a quote that would do Steve Spurrier proud. In fact, since the self-proclaimed recent AAF champion coach is now a full-time ambassador for the Gators, it probably does do him quite proud.
Making things even better is the fact that the redshirt freshman hails from Fort Lauderdale and had his recruitment come down to UF and, you guessed it, the Hurricanes. Chatfield is probably too young to remember when the series had national title implications back in the day nor the fact that UM has won five of the last six since 2001, including an upset in the last meeting six years ago.
No matter though, we’re sure new Miami head coach Manny Diaz will have no issue plastering this quote on every palm tree and locker in Coral Gables between now and game time on August 24th. It seems the season opener in college football in 2019 might be even more interesting than we first thought.
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is one of the best in all of college football but the annual Big Game could prove to be the most bitter yet between the two Big Ten foes.
At least it feels like it based on the comments of one assistant.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wolverines assistant Chris Partridge mixed absolutely no words about his feelings on former co-workers Al Washington and Greg Mattison, who both defected from Ann Arbor to take a spot on Ryan Day’s new Buckeyes staff in Columbus.
“I want to be candid. Those guys left and it was another shot. It wasn’t OK,” Partridge said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “That’s how I feel. I’m not speaking for anyone else. I’m ultra-motivated and I make sure my guys, whenever I get in front of them, they hear it. … I want to take this thing, hit it in the mouth and go get it. I just think each person is motivated in their own way, but I know my personal opinion. I’m going to coach harder than I ever imagined I could coach.
“I’ve got blood in my mouth… I don’t wake up a day and not think about it.”
Talk about throwing gasoline on an already large fire between the two schools and fan bases.
It should be noted that head coach Jim Harbaugh had weighted in on the staff losses earlier this spring and was slightly more diplomatic on the subject while still expressing his displeasure. One thing seems certain, that pre- and post-game handshake — or lack thereof — is going to be very interesting to watch at the Big House this fall when the two sides get together again.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith enters the 2019 season on the hot seat but he certainly isn’t going down without a fight. You could certainly say he’s fighting on Thursday afternoon.
Such is the case after the Illini landed a big transfer pickup in Oluwole Betiku Jr., a former five-star recruit at USC who will be making the jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten after recently visiting the program.
While going from Los Angeles to Champaign is the culture shocks of all culture shocks, there is a connection that undoubtedly played a role in luring Betiku back East in Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark, who used to be a graduate assistant with the Trojans.
The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility to use at Illinois and is coming off a hip injury that cost him all of 2018. He played in a total of 14 games at USC but recorded just two tackles after being ranked by 247Sports as a five-star and No. 15 overall recruit in the country back in the class of 2016. Betiku figures to be a potential starter opposite of fellow Illini end Bobby Roundtree this season.