NFL superstar Aaron Donald makes seven-figure donation to Pitt football

Aaron Donald was set on the road to become an NFL superstar at Pitt and now he’s giving back to the school that helped make him what he has become at the next level.

The Panthers announced on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle had made “a seven-figure financial commitment” to the football program that is the largest gift from a former player.

“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” said Donald in a statement. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”

Donald was an absolute force in the middle of the Pitt defense from 2010-13 and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and a host of other honors as a senior. He was later picked 13th overall in the draft by the Rams and was recently given a six-year extension worth $87 million guaranteed from the franchise prior to last season.

As a result of the gift, the school is, among other things, re-naming the ground floor of the Panthers’ Duratz Athletic Complex as the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.