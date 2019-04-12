Rice spring game the latest to change times due to inclement weather

The weather — or at least the threat of it — across the country is forcing some schools to scramble this weekend to get in their annual spring games and make the most of their program’s 15th practice.
The latest to be added to this docket is Rice, which announced early Friday afternoon that the Owls’ spring game was being shifted back to a 3 p.m. CT start in order avoid anticipated showers in the Houston area.
It is interesting to see Rice move the annual festivities back to later in the day as most other schools have opted to try and get things done earlier.
Being wanted as a head coach by other schools is extremely beneficial to one’s wallet. Just ask Jeff Brohm.
Hot on the heels of his alma mater of Louisville coming after him this offseason, Brohm and Purdue have agreed to a new seven year deal worth a reported $36.8 million, reports the Lafayette Journal & Courier. The school’s board of trustees approved the terms this week and details of the big financial commitment were subsequently released as a result.
And let’s just say that Brohm won’t be hurting for cash this year as he’s set to make a whopping $6.6 million when factoring in a hefty retention bonus. His salary does dip back down to under $5 million the next few seasons after that but still, that’s a lot of dough to keep the coach in West Lafayette.
The Journal & Courier also says that Purdue bumped up the assistant salary pool some $380,000 to $4.35 million total this upcoming season as well.
Brohm is just 13-13 with the Boilermakers but has led a resurgence with the program that included an upset of Ohio State and several other big wins during his tenure. He is 43-23 overall as a head coach with a bowl berth in all five seasons leading a team.
Dana Holgorsen says leaving West Virginia for Houston was ‘easy decision’
Fans, fellow coaches and the media often have a hard time coming to grips with somebody taking (what they view) a lateral or slightly smaller job in college football.
We had a very good litmus test for just that this offseason in Dana Holgorsen, who made the interesting move from a Power Five, Big 12 program at West Virginia to a Group of Five job (albeit a very good one) at his old hunting grounds of Houston. Aside from Tommy Tuberville getting out of Texas Tech early to take the Cincinnati gig, there haven’t been a ton of such parallels but the new Cougars head coach told USA Today this week that he didn’t have to think hard about pulling the trigger on the change.
“It was an easy decision,” said Holgorsen “(Houston) has always been special to me … that always had a whole bunch of potential.”
Now before Mountaineers fans get upset, Holgorsen did remark that he enjoyed his time in Morgantown and with the WVU program but Houston felt a little bit more like home to him after spending years as an assistant at the school and recruiting the area heavily while in the Big 12.
Aaron Donald was set on the road to become an NFL superstar at Pitt and now he’s giving back to the school that helped make him what he has become at the next level.
The Panthers announced on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle had made “a seven-figure financial commitment” to the football program that is the largest gift from a former player.
“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” said Donald in a statement. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”
Donald was an absolute force in the middle of the Pitt defense from 2010-13 and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and a host of other honors as a senior. He was later picked 13th overall in the draft by the Rams and was recently given a six-year extension worth $87 million guaranteed from the franchise prior to last season.
As a result of the gift, the school is, among other things, re-naming the ground floor of the Panthers’ Duratz Athletic Complex as the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.
Nebraska snags viral yodeling kid to perform national anthem at spring game
We’ve seen schools bring in rappers and 90’s music stars, among others, to help make their spring game more than a destination for football but Nebraska is making the move to really cash in on a viral sensation this year by bringing in acclaimed yodeler Mason Ramsey.
Wash those Memorial Stadium blues away. Football is back Saturday!
For those not caught up on the latest internet culture, Ramsey was caught yodeling at an Illinois Walmart last year and video of the song went viral to the point where the 12-year-old was invited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and even given sets at the Grand Ole Opry and Coachella.
Now he’s taking his act to Big Red and will sing the national anthem prior to the game, which will be televised on Big Ten Network on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.