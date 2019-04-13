Baylor, Michigan State unveil new uniforms

It’s Spring Game day for many programs across college football, which, for two programs, makes it the perfect time to show off their new uniforms.

First up is Baylor. The Bears’ uniforms, much like their former head coach, had gone in a bold and brash direction, incorporating black, silver and chrome helmets. But Art Briles is gone, and it’s now Matt Rhule‘s program. A simpler, more conservative coach has beget a simpler, more conservative look, as Baylor has dialed back its visual portfolio to just the original school colors of green, gold and white.

Traditions from the past. Threads for the future.#BaylorUnited pic.twitter.com/thLEdfgoS2 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 13, 2019

For other uni-philes like myself, Baylor’s new kits immediately looked familiar. That’s because Nike basically borrowed the same template it used when remaking Oregon’s uniforms last year.

Left, Oregon's new uniform set, debuted last year. Right, Baylor's new uniform set, debuted today. I think Nike has a new favorite template, y'all. pic.twitter.com/0fTjJ0Juz5 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) April 13, 2019

On the other end of the spectrum, somewhat spectacularly, is Michigan State. The Spartans’ new alternates are so loud that if they were a party at your neighbor’s house you’d call the National Guard in to shut them up.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

In fact, those new unis are so out of character for Mark Dantonio‘s program that it’s a good thing Michigan State didn’t break them out last Monday, otherwise we’d have assumed they were an April Fool’s Day prank. It’s not that Michigan State chose to incorporate electric green with its traditional dark green, it’s how much electric green they used, particularly on the chest.

There was no word as of press time when and how often the new Spartan alternates will see the light of day, and let’s hope that’s because this is all just a prank that got caught in Sparty’s drafts folder for 12 days.