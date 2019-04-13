Interceptions galore in Alabama spring game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five players threw passes during Alabama’s A-Day Game on Saturday, and four of them were intercepted. The only one who wasn’t? Redshirt freshman Slade Bolden, who plays wide receiver.

All four of the Tide’s quarterbacks were picked off throughout the course of the scrimmage, including Tua Tagovailoa. He was 19-of-37 for 265 yards with a touchdown and a pick, as his Crimson side fell to the White, 31-17. His scoring strike came on a 54-yard toss to Jerry Jeudy with 2:10 left to play, nudging the White’s deficit from three to two touchdowns.

Still, those two will be just fine, despite the loss. The real competition was to see who will be Tua’s backup, a battle waged between sophomore Mac Jones and true freshman Tualia Tagovailoa.

Both players played for the White team, leading the second-team offense against the second-team defense. Jones was 19-of-23 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while the younger Tagovailoa was 6-of-9 for 93 yards with a score and a pick. Fourth-stringer Paul Tyson was 1-of-5 for 8 yards with a 30-yard pick-six to linebacker Jaylen Moody.

In addition to the four picks, the Alabama quarterbacks were credited with taking a combined 12 sacks.

Junior Brian Robinson, Jr. led the Tide’s ground efforts with 42 yards on 11 carries, while sophomore wide receiver Chadarius Townsend carried four times for 30 yards and junior running back Najee Harris carried nine times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Robinson also caught six passes for 52 yards.

Freshman John Metchie hauled in five passes for a game-high 133 yards, while Jeudy snared five balls for 104 yards and a touchdown, and junior Devonta Smith caught six passes for 95 yards. Freshman linebacker Shane Lee led all defenders with eight tackles. Lee joined senior defensive back Trevon Diggs (pictured, right), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith and Moody in snatching interceptions. Nine different players combined to create Alabama’s 12 sacks; sophomore defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, sophomore linebacker Christopher Allen and freshman defensive lineman Antonio Alfano each registered two.

Alabama opens its 2019 campaign opposite Duke Aug. 31 in Atlanta.