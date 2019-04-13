Justin Fields looks the part in Ohio State spring game

It’s a fool’s errand to draw too much meaning out of a spring game, particularly for quarterbacks. The defense can’t touch them and the players they’re throwing to can’t be brought to the ground, so of course they’re going to look good, right?
Even still, Justin Fields looked every bit like Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season.
The Georgia transfer piloted the Gray to a 35-17 win over Matthew Baldwin‘s Scarlet on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Fields was a modest 4-of-13 through the air, but his completions went for 131 yards and no interceptions. The highlight of the day was a 98-yard rainbow from he to Binjimen Victor. Fields should’ve had another touchdown pass to Victor if not for a generous whistle to the Scarlet defense, and also rushed eight times for 38 yards and a score.
Baldwin, working with the No. 2 offense, hit 20-of-36 throws for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. One of his touchdown throws was actually a better catch, hauled in by Ohio State’s other impact addition in 5-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Again, it was the spring game, but it would be a modest surprise if the freshman from Austin catches less than 50 passes in 2019.
The other highlight had nothing to do with football, as punter Drue Chrisman proposed to his girlfriend at halftime. In keeping with the goal of no injuries to any Buckeye player on Saturday, she said yes.
Ohio State kicks off the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.
It’s Spring Game day for many programs across college football, which, for two programs, makes it the perfect time to show off their new uniforms.
First up is Baylor. The Bears’ uniforms, much like their former head coach, had gone in a bold and brash direction, incorporating black, silver and chrome helmets. But Art Briles is gone, and it’s now Matt Rhule‘s program. A simpler, more conservative coach has beget a simpler, more conservative look, as Baylor has dialed back its visual portfolio to just the original school colors of green, gold and white.
For other uni-philes like myself, Baylor’s new kits immediately looked familiar. That’s because Nike basically borrowed the same template it used when remaking Oregon’s uniforms last year.
On the other end of the spectrum, somewhat spectacularly, is Michigan State. The Spartans’ new alternates are so loud that if they were a party at your neighbor’s house you’d call the National Guard in to shut them up.
In fact, those new unis are so out of character for Mark Dantonio‘s program that it’s a good thing Michigan State didn’t break them out last Monday, otherwise we’d have assumed they were an April Fool’s Day prank. It’s not that Michigan State chose to incorporate electric green with its traditional dark green, it’s how much electric green they used, particularly on the chest.
There was no word as of press time when and how often the new Spartan alternates will see the light of day, and let’s hope that’s because this is all just a prank that got caught in Sparty’s drafts folder for 12 days.
A neck injury may end Texas A&M running back Vernon Jackson‘s career before it really begins.
The sophomore suffered the injury in practice two weeks ago, but on Friday he posted on social media, “I’m sure some of you may know but 2 weeks ago I suffered a neck injury in practice. Today I found out it was much worse than expected and could keep me from ever playing again.”
A 6-foot-3, 230-pound bruiser, Jackson played in 12 of the Aggies’ 13 games as a freshman, primarily on special teams. He carried seven times for 49 yards in the club’s season-opening win over Northwestern State but did not tote the ball again.
Still, Jackson was among the group working to absorb the workload left behind by Trayveon Williams. The early-entrant carried 271 times for an SEC-high 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jackson was among a group that included fellow rising sophomore Jashuan Corbin, junior Jacob Kibodi and transfer Cordarrian Richardson to replace Williams.
The weather — or at least the threat of it — across the country is forcing some schools to scramble this weekend to get in their annual spring games and make the most of their program’s 15th practice.
The latest to be added to this docket is Rice, which announced early Friday afternoon that the Owls’ spring game was being shifted back to a 3 p.m. CT start in order avoid anticipated showers in the Houston area.
It is interesting to see Rice move the annual festivities back to later in the day as most other schools have opted to try and get things done earlier.
Nearby Texas A&M moved their spring game from Saturday to Friday night and Oklahoma did the same with the threat of storms in the area as well.
Rice opens the 2019 season at Army in August as they go into their second year under head coach Mike Bloomgren.
Being wanted as a head coach by other schools is extremely beneficial to one’s wallet. Just ask Jeff Brohm.
Hot on the heels of his alma mater of Louisville coming after him this offseason, Brohm and Purdue have agreed to a new seven year deal worth a reported $36.8 million, reports the Lafayette Journal & Courier. The school’s board of trustees approved the terms this week and details of the big financial commitment were subsequently released as a result.
And let’s just say that Brohm won’t be hurting for cash this year as he’s set to make a whopping $6.6 million when factoring in a hefty retention bonus. His salary does dip back down to under $5 million the next few seasons after that but still, that’s a lot of dough to keep the coach in West Lafayette.
Note that all this comes after reported interest from Tennessee netted him an extension prior to the 2018 campaign and the full court press from Louisville nearly saw him leave the program before deciding to stay put.
The Journal & Courier also says that Purdue bumped up the assistant salary pool some $380,000 to $4.35 million total this upcoming season as well.
Brohm is just 13-13 with the Boilermakers but has led a resurgence with the program that included an upset of Ohio State and several other big wins during his tenure. He is 43-23 overall as a head coach with a bowl berth in all five seasons leading a team.