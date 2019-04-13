Neck injury may derail Texas A&M RB Vernon Jackson’s career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a fool’s errand to draw too much meaning out of a spring game, particularly for quarterbacks. The defense can’t touch them and the players they’re throwing to can’t be brought to the ground, so of course they’re going to look good, right?

Even still, Justin Fields looked every bit like Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season.

The Georgia transfer piloted the Gray to a 35-17 win over Matthew Baldwin‘s Scarlet on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Fields was a modest 4-of-13 through the air, but his completions went for 131 yards and no interceptions. The highlight of the day was a 98-yard rainbow from he to Binjimen Victor. Fields should’ve had another touchdown pass to Victor if not for a generous whistle to the Scarlet defense, and also rushed eight times for 38 yards and a score.

Baldwin, working with the No. 2 offense, hit 20-of-36 throws for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. One of his touchdown throws was actually a better catch, hauled in by Ohio State’s other impact addition in 5-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Again, it was the spring game, but it would be a modest surprise if the freshman from Austin catches less than 50 passes in 2019.

The other highlight had nothing to do with football, as punter Drue Chrisman proposed to his girlfriend at halftime. In keeping with the goal of no injuries to any Buckeye player on Saturday, she said yes.

He booms punts. He flips water bottles. He proposes at the spring game. Congrats to @OhioStateFB punter/most interesting man @DChrisman91 and his fiancee! pic.twitter.com/ahJ2Rub7j0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019

Ohio State kicks off the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.